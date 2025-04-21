Nigeria: 5 People Killed, 20 Rescued in Lagos Building Collapse

The death toll from the three-storey building collapse in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos has risen to five, while 20 people have been rescued from the rubble.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the updated figures on Sunday.

In a statement sent to reporters, Ibrahim Farinloye, the agency's South-West Territorial Coordinator, said the rescued victims include nine adult males and an adult female.

"Sadly, five bodies were recovered from the site-three adult females and two adult males," he said.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), which had earlier reported one fatality during Saturday's initial rescue operation, confirmed the additional four deaths on Sunday.

LASEMA's Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the corpses had been taken to the morgue.

"All first responders remain on-site to continue the search and rescue operations. Further updates will be provided as events unfold," he said.

However, the Lagos State Police Command put the number of those rescued at 23 as of Saturday.

Responding to inquiries, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: "Twenty-three rescued. Two dead."

Discrepancies remain between the figures released by various agencies, but rescue efforts are still ongoing.