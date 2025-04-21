Nigeria: Flood Kills 3, Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares of Rice Farms in Niger

Three people have died and more than 10,000 hectares of rice farms have been destroyed following a severe flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The flood, believed to have resulted from the release of water from the Jebba hydroelectric power dam, has wreaked havoc on several farming communities, washing away crops ready for harvest.

Abdulrahman Abdulkadir Wuya-Kede, President of the Kede Youth Development Association, said his three-hectare rice farm was among those affected.

"All the farms were ready for harvest. Some had even started harvesting when the flood struck. We don't understand why the water was released without proper communication with the communities," he said.

Another victim, Abubakar Ndako, described the incident as catastrophic, urging the authorities to intervene urgently.

"Lives, capital and hard-earned investments have been lost-most of which cannot be recovered. Farmers from across the country-Kebbi, Sokoto, Kano, Maiduguri-had migrated here for dry-season farming. Now, many are left hopeless," he said.

The communities had resorted to dry-season irrigation farming after suffering similar flooding during the last rainy season.

Confirming the incident, Dr Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, Director of Information and Special Duties at the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said the three deaths occurred when a canoe capsized while attempting to cross a flooded river.

He said the agency is still assessing the full extent of damage to homes and farmlands.