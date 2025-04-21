Nigeria: Police Arrest 2 Over Kidnapping in Anambra

21 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Anambra — The Police Command in Anambra State, has confirmed the arrest of two suspects by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad and Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The suspects are Celestine, a 52-year-old man, and Jacinta, a 45-year-old woman, both residents of Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area, LGA.

Their arrest was confirmed in a statement issued yesterday in Onitsha by the command's Public Relations Officer,Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga stated the arrest occurred on 13 April 13, under the new operation codenamed 'Udo Ga Chi,' targeting kidnapping and violent crimes in the state.

During a search of their residence, police recovered a pump-action gun, seven single-barrel dane guns, and 28 live cartridges, allegedly, from the suspects.

Acting on fresh information from the suspects, operatives recovered two AK47 rifles and two empty magazines at their hideout in Omasi, Ayamelum LGA.

The suspects are linked to a kidnap case in Nnewi from July 2024, where N17.5 million was paid as ransom for the victim's release.

Ikenga revealed that Celestine allegedly works as a native doctor, creating charms and storing weapons for the criminal gang.Jacinta allegedly gathers information about potential victims before the gang strikes.

, aiding in the planning of their criminal activities.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reaffirmed the command's resolve to pursue such cases to their logical end.

He emphasised the importance of this approach in preventing further criminal acts and ensuring public safety across Anambra.

