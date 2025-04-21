Nigeria: FG Moves to Reduce Cost of Air Travel in MDAs

As part of efforts to cut the cost of air travel across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the federal government says it has launched a centralised, technology-enabled system, BisonFly Project.

The federal government said the project was a response to the need for cost-saving across all air travels for the federal civil service, through a structured, optimised, and technology-driven discount programme.

Inaugurating the project team in his office in Abuja recently, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, stated that the BisonFly project was a strategic initiative designed by the Federal Ministry of Finance to reduce the cost of air travel across the MDAs.

Daily Trust reports that travel related expenses in MDAs have been described to be opaque with officials allegedly inflating ticket costs to claim more money.

But the new system is expected to check that by automating ticket booking by government officials.

According to a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the system will integrate digital booking tools and centralised platforms, ensuring transparency and efficiency in official travel arrangements. The project was expected to go live in the coming months.

According to him, "By coordinating travel and securing discounted rates, we are using the government's collective bargaining power to cut expenditure and improve service delivery, just as global institutions like the World Bank have done successfully."

He said Project BisonFly was developed by the Ministry's Efficiency Unit in collaboration with ICT advisers and key stakeholders and will be overseen by a dedicated implementation team to ensure timely rollout and measurable results.

The statement quoted the minister as saying, "The BisonFly project aligns with the federal government's commitment to fiscal responsibility and public sector reform, supporting the government's broader goals of enhancing efficiency and accountability in public sector operations.

"It represents a significant step towards achieving fiscal discipline and improving public sector efficiency in Nigeria," the statement added.