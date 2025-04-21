Nigeria: China Calls On Nigerians to Develop Interest in Chinese Language

Abuja — The China Cultural Centre has asked for more Nigerians to pick interest in Chinese language as it could further cement relationship between Nigeria and China.

Speaking at the 2025 Chinese Language Day Celebration at the weekend in Abuja, the Deputy Director of the China Cultural Center in Nigeria, Liu Zhaping, noted the International Chinese Language Day is a global celebration for Chinese language aimed at promoting Chinese language and cultural exchange.

He stressed that Chinese is not merely a tool for communication but a bridge connecting cultures and hearts.

His words: "The China Cultural Center has been dedicated to advancing Chinese education and cultural exchange in Nigeria since its establishment.

"The center offers diverse courses tailored to all proficiency levels, ages, and professions, with professional and passionate instructors providing high-quality teaching.

"The center's cultural activities, such as calligraphy exhibitions, traditional opera performances, and martial arts demonstrations, immerse participants in China's artistic heritage, deepening both linguistic skills and mutual understanding."

Liu also noted that Nigeria plays a key role in fostering China-Africa cultural ties, and the celebration aims to inspire more Nigerians to join this journey.

"Through International Chinese Language Day, the China Cultural Center hopes to strengthen the bond of friendship between China and Nigeria, enriching global cultural diversity," he said.

Liu expressed his hope that every Chinese language enthusiast would gain knowledge, joy, and continued inspiration to write their own extraordinary chapters in this linguistic adventure.

"The celebration is a testament to the growing interest in Chinese language and culture in Nigeria, with a growing number of friends embracing Chinese learning.

"The China Cultural Center's efforts have contributed significantly to promoting multicultural dialogue and cultural exchange between China and Nigeria," he added.

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Mrs. Akudo-Nwosu, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Nseno Sunday Emiem, explained that language is more than just a tool for communication - it is the soul of a people, the vessel of their history and the bridge that connects civilizations.

Her words: "The International Chinese Language Day, celebrated annually on April 20th, is a testament to the richness of Chinese culture and its global influence.

"It is also a reminder of how language serves as a powerful force in diplomacy, trade and cultural exchange.

"Nigeria and China share a long-standing relationship built on mutual respect, economic collaboration and cultural affinity.

"From the ancient trade routes that connected Africa and Asia to the modern-day Belt and Road Initiative, our nations have continually found ways to learn from each other and grow together.

"The Chinese language, with its profound history and global relevance, has become a key instrument in strengthening these ties.

"Just as Mandarin opens doors to China's vast economic and technological advancements, Nigeria's indigenous languages - over 500 of them - hold the keys to our heritage, wisdom and creative expressions.

"The preservation and promotion of our languages are critical to our identity, just as the Chinese language is to China's cultural diplomacy."

Also speaking, the Director, Education Support Services, Larai Nana Ahmed Musa, noted that language is the principal method of human communication, consisting of words used in a structured and conventional way and conveyed by speech, writing, or gesture.

According to Musa: "Chinese is a group of languages spoken natively by the ethnic Han Chinese majority and many ethnic minorities in China, as well as by various communities of the Chinese diaspora.

"Approximately 1.39 billion people, or 17% of the global population, speak a variety of Chinese as their first language. Interestingly, the population of the Chinese people has made the language the highest spoken language that her people have become friendly with the rest of the world to share the value of togetherness.

"We are gathered here to celebrate International Chinese Language Day being an occasion that highlights the significance of the Chinese language in our increasingly interconnected world.

"The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has encouraged larning of the Chinese language by her nationals as a unique window into the rich cultural heritage of China, fostering cross-cultural understanding and cooperation."