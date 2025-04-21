Africa: All of Africa Today - April 21, 2025

Risks Persist for Africa Amid U.S.-China Tensions

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warns that while a temporary U.S. tariff pause provides short-term relief, significant risks remain. She said the potential is for a 1.5% decline in global goods trade if reciprocal tariffs are reinstated, which could adversely affect Africa's export-oriented least-developed countries (LDCs). Okonjo-Iweala spoke of the need for tariff exemptions for LDCs to support their growth and create new markets.

UN Condemns Escalating Violence in North Darfur

The UN Security Council condemned attacks in and around El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which resulted in civilian casualties and mass displacement. The UN calls on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and facilitate humanitarian access. The violence has displaced an estimated 400,000–450,000 people, exacerbating food insecurity and increasing the risk of epidemics.

Somalia: Official Calls for Crackdown on Families of Al-Shabaab Fighters

A senior Somali official urged the federal government to expel the wives and children of al-Shabaab militants from Mogadishu. The official said allowing these families to remain in the capital sends the wrong message and undermines efforts to combat the militant group. The call comes during operations by the militia to reclaim territory from al-Shabaab in central Somalia.

U.S. Tariff Structure Offers Competitive Edge in Global Export Market

Ethiopia stands to benefit from a favorable U.S. tariff structure, which imposes a 10% tariff on Ethiopian goods compared to higher rates on other nations. This advantage is expected to boost Ethiopia's export competitiveness, particularly in sectors like coffee, leather, flowers, and textiles. The government is focusing on strengthening the manufacturing industry and boosting production capacity to capitalize on this opportunity.