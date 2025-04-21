Africa: Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mourns the Passing of His Holiness Pope Francis

21 April 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has received with profound sorrow and deep sadness the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a towering moral voice of our time and a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, compassion, and human dignity.

On behalf of the African Union, its Member States, and the people of Africa, the Chairperson extends heartfelt condolences to the Holy See, the global Catholic community, and all those across the world who were inspired by Pope Francis' extraordinary life of service, humility, and spiritual leadership.

Pope Francis will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the promotion of peaceful co-existence, his service to the poor and the marginalised, his bold calls for climate justice, his relentless pursuit of dialogue among faiths and cultures, and his enduring efforts to build bridges where others saw walls. His voice carried moral clarity in an increasingly fractured world, and his legacy will resonate for generations to come.

The Chairperson pays tribute to the Pope's courageous engagement with the African continent, amplifying the voices of the voiceless, championing peace and reconciliation, and standing in solidarity with those affected by conflict and poverty.

At this moment of global mourning, the African Union joins the world in honouring a life that exemplified faith in action, and in praying for comfort and strength for all who grieve this profound loss.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

