Nigeria: National Assembly Extends Resumption Date By One Week

Abuja — THE Senate and House of Representatives of the National Assembly have extended the date for the resumption of plenary sessions by one week, running from Tuesday, 29th April 2025, to Tuesday, 6th May 2025.

A statement by the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Kamoru Ogunlana read, "I am directed to inform Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, and the general public that the two Houses of the National Assembly have extended the date for the resumption of plenary sessions from Tuesday, 29th April 2025, to Tuesday, 6th May 2025.

"This extension allows Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to participate in the Workers' Day ceremony and attend to other engagements in their constituencies.

"Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, and the general public are invited to take note of the new resumption date.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding."