Liberia: Benita Urey Dismisses Allegations Linking Her to Match-Fixing Scandal

Monrovia — Benita Urey, President of Shaita Angels Football Club, has denied any involvement in an alleged match-fixing scheme following Shaita FC's controversial 7-0 win over Paynesville FC in a Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division league match.

The result, seen as abnormal by football observers, has raised eyebrows as Shaita FC -- then facing relegation --overpowered a strong Paynesville side considered a title contender. The surprising outcome triggered public suspicion and prompted accusations of match manipulation.

Reacting to the controversy, Paynesville FC issued a statement on April 10 condemning any form of match-fixing and confirming the launch of an internal investigation.

The club said the nature of the defeat had generated widespread speculation, including allegations of match-fixing and improper conduct by individuals associated with the team.

Paynesville emphasized its commitment to maintaining integrity and announced that its Vice President for Operations, Joseph Y. Howe, Esq., would lead the probe. On April 11, the club suspended six players and submitted their names to the LFA for further investigation, pending the outcome of the internal inquiry.

The situation escalated when a leaked audio recording emerged, allegedly featuring a Paynesville FC player discussing money received before the Shaita match. In the recording, a player identified as Marlon Harrison claimed that Benita Urey gave the team $300.

According to him, team captain Eugene Swen allegedly took $100 of that amount, while the rest was shared among a few players, some reportedly receiving just $20.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, Urey strongly denied the allegations. She stated that the audio and screenshots being circulated were linked to a different match altogether.

"Firstly, the screenshot and audio were sent to me after the Paynesville vs. Freeport game, not Shaita vs. Paynesville," she said. "Secondly, I have never once communicated with a single Paynesville FC player regarding any money."

She insisted that the leaked audio was being manipulated to suggest she influenced the Shaita match outcome. "This audio was leaked trying to make it look like I paid them to beat Shaita, but I heard that audio before Shaita's game," Urey explained.

Urey also said that while she has not yet been contacted by the Liberia Football Association, she is prepared to cooperate fully with any investigation. "I will be willing to submit myself to the FA's investigation. This is tarnishing my reputation," she said, adding that she was even willing to grant investigators full access to her social media platforms to prove she never communicated with any Paynesville FC players.

She further clarified that she is not an official of Shaita FC, the male team involved in the controversy, but rather the president of Shaita Angels, a women's football team owned by her sister. "People need to understand that Shaita Angels, which is a female club, is not the same as Shaita FC," she said.

The LFA has confirmed it is investigating the issue of match-fixing in local football following a series of questionable results. However, no official findings have yet been released, and no formal charges have been brought against any of the individuals named in the ongoing saga.