Ethiopian Airlines Announces Temporary Suspension of Flights to Enugu Airport in Nigeria

21 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Airline announced today that its operations to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, are suspended until 06 May, 2025 due to runway rehabilitation work being carried out by the airport authorities.

The Airlines has apologized customers for the inconvenience this may cause.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding as the works are carried out to ensure improved safety and service," the Airlines said in a statement.

It has also informed customers requiring assistance with their bookings to contact:

-Ethiopian Airlines Global Customer Interaction Center at +251 116 179 900

-Ethiopian Airlines Enugu Office at +2347033745716, +2349033265850

Or reach out to your convenient travel agent.

