Sudan: TSC Meets JEM Dissident Delegation - Sandal Faction

Port Sudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, met on Sunday with a dissident delegation from the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) (Suleiman Sandal) led by military commander Mohamed Bishara Disko.

The meeting was part of the effort to support the Dignity Battle.

Commander Bishara said, in a press statement, that his support for the armed forces in the Dignity Battle stemmed from a conviction that what Sudan is facing is a conspiracy backed by regional and international powers. He explained that the alliance between the rebellion and some political forces in Nairobi is nothing more than part of a plan to divide and tear Sudan apart. He asserted that his support for the national rank stems from a firm conviction of the necessity of fighting the Dignity Battle alongside the armed forces and the supporting forces in order to defeat and eliminate the rebellion.