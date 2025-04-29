Sudan: Al-Burhan Concludes Visit to Egypt, Al-Sisi Bids Him Farewell At Cairo International Airport

28 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo, April 28, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, concluded his one-day visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt Monday. He was seen off at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi.

The two presidents held a joint discussion session during which they reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance prospects for joint cooperation in various fields.

The talks touched on the possibility of Egypt contributing to the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Sudan following the war. They also discussed the continuation of joint projects in a number of vital sectors, such as electricity interconnection, railways, trade exchange, and cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture, industry, mining, and other domains, in way that achieves the desired goal of integration between the two countries, as well as optimally exploit the enormous potential of the two countries and their peoples.

During the talks, it was agreed to continue joint coordination to preserve the water security of the two countries, reject unilateral measures in the Blue Nile Basin, and resort to the international law to achieve the joint benefit of the brothers in the Nile Basin. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.