Sudan: Al-Burhan Concludes Visit to Egypt, Al-Sisi Bids Him Farewell At Cairo International Airport

Cairo, April 28, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, concluded his one-day visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt Monday. He was seen off at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi.

The two presidents held a joint discussion session during which they reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance prospects for joint cooperation in various fields.

The talks touched on the possibility of Egypt contributing to the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Sudan following the war. They also discussed the continuation of joint projects in a number of vital sectors, such as electricity interconnection, railways, trade exchange, and cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture, industry, mining, and other domains, in way that achieves the desired goal of integration between the two countries, as well as optimally exploit the enormous potential of the two countries and their peoples.

During the talks, it was agreed to continue joint coordination to preserve the water security of the two countries, reject unilateral measures in the Blue Nile Basin, and resort to the international law to achieve the joint benefit of the brothers in the Nile Basin. BH/BH