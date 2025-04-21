Africa: Capacity Building At the Heart of Upcoming CAF African Schools Football Championship in Accra

With just days to go before the start of the much-anticipated CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Ghana 2025, a series of CAF accredited Capacity Building workshops have officially kicked off at the University of Ghana in Accra.

The third successive season of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals will be staged between 23 - 26 April in Accra where a total of eight (8) nations in both the boys and girls U-15 age categories will contest the African title.

With all eyes firmly fixed on the exciting youth football action, CAF is strategically making use of the Continental Finals to equip local youth with a variety of workshops designed to upskill them into future African leaders.

A total of six workshops officially kicked off on Monday, 21 April which include the Young Referees Programme, Young Reporters Programme, Young Medical Officers Programme, Safety & Security Workshop, CAF D License Coaching Course as well as the CAF Safeguarding Workshops.

Each programme comprises of 30 participants who will all graduate at the end of the programme with a newly found skill that can be used beyond the field of play.

Speaking from the sidelines of the programme, CAF Director of Member Associations Sarah Mukuna said the workshops form a crucial part of the ongoing success of the CAF African Schools Football Championship, adding that the tournament affords CAF an opportunity to make a positive impact.

"The CAF African Schools Football Championship has been a great success since it's 2022 inaugural edition. More than 800 000 boys and girls across Africa have been afforded an opportunity to play competitive football but more importantly, CAF has used the programme to effectively capacitate young Africans. Through the CAF Capacity Building Programmes, we have managed to train and accredit young Africans with skills that we are confident can be used both on and off the field", said Mukuna.

All workshops are conducted by highly experienced industry experts who will share both theory and practical experience.

Also expected to make a turn at the various workshops are CAF Legends, Clementine Toure (Cote d'Ivoire), Robert Kidiaba (DR Congo), Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Adjoa Bayor (all Ghana), Amanda Dlamini (South Africa) and Kareem Haggui (Tunisia).