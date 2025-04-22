Nigeria: Army Dismantles 16 Illegal Oil Refining Sites, Arrests 23 Suspects in N'delta

Port Harcourt — In their determination to sustain the operational successes recorded against oil theft in the Niger Delta Region, troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have dismantled 16 illegal refining sites across the region.

The troops who made the achievements between April 14 to 20, this year, also arrested 23 suspected oil thieves and associated criminals, as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

In their operation with other sister agencies, the soldiers further recovered over 62,000 and 5,000 litres of stolen crude and illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) from the suspects and their mounted illegal bunkering sites in Niger Delta.

In a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah said that clearance operations conducted along the Imo River led to the "dismantling of 6 artisanal refineries, 30 drum pots, 24 drum receivers, 1,100 sacks filled with over 22,000 litres of stolen products around Obuzor in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State and Okoloma in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State".

He disclosed that in Okrika Creek, following human intelligence, troops recovered a wooden boat loaded with over 2,500 litres of stolen crude, suspected to have been siphoned from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Jetty in Okrika.

"In Kula general area, in Akuku-Toru LGA, troops positively identified and arrested three buyers and three sellers of stolen products. The arrest of these criminal merchants, further led to the interception of three tug boats and one fibre boat loaded with over 1,500 litres of illegally refined AGO in jerricans.

"At Obohia road to Obrikom waterside, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), one wooden boat loaded with several sacks of stolen products was intercepted. Seizures were also made at Okwuizi also in ONELGA as well as Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA".

Danjuma revealed that in Bayelsa State, around Adibawa Oando Wellhead in Yenagoa LGA, troops surged operations against the criminals, which led to the deactivation of four illegal refining sites, confiscation of three large concrete reinforced dug out pits filled with over 35,000 litres of stolen crude from the Wellhead.

He said, additionally, over 2,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, with Wellhead valve and pumping machines were also recovered at the site.

"These heinous crimes were perpetrated through the use of an 80 meters long pipe connected to the Wellhead used for siphoning crude oil. Likewise, along Gbarain - Zarama road, also in YELGA, various tricycles conveying stolen products were intercepted. Two suspected oil thieves were apprehended in connection to the seizures."

He added: "In Delta State, troops stormed a kidnappers' hideout, around Rhobot City, Ibuzu road in Asaba and Iselle Azagba Community in Aniocha LGA. In the operations that ensued, two suspected kidnappers were apprehended with several dangerous weapons recovered.

"These included, two pump action riffles, one double barrel gun, one dane gun and 56 cartridges. Others include 13 cutlasses, one military boot, one camouflage headgear, one axe, a black bag, four fraternity berets, jacket and a park containing four arrows and several charms."

Similarly, around Warri South general area, Danjuma explained that one illegal refining site, three cooking pots, unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO and three drums filled with over 600 litres of stolen crude were confiscated. He added that "In Akwa Ibom State, troops maintained dominance in the operational landscape, effectively denying criminals freedom of action".

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, has visited several troops locations in Bayelsa and Delta States, where he interacted with troops and enjoined them to sustain the operational tempo in the region.

Emekah also assured the troops that their welfare will continue to receive the desired attention as they surge operations against economic saboteurs and associated crimes in the region.