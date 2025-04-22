Nigeria: After 40 Years, Minna Airport Commences Commercial Flights

22 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

For the first time since the Minna International Airport in Niger State was constructed over four decades ago, formal commercial operations will begin tomorrow.

The Niger State government has formally announced the commencement of scheduled flight operations from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, as it is now named.

The government, through New Niger Aviation (NNA), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to manage and enhance the aviation ecosystem in Niger State, entered into partnership with Overland Airways Limited to commence the scheduled commercial flight operations.

NNA chief operating officer Alhaji Liman Katamba Kutigi said, "This launch is more than an air route; it's a bridge to opportunity. By partnering with Overland Airways, we are setting a new standard in regional air connectivity, with safety, reliability, and economic impact at the centre."

He added it was the beginning of a broader agenda to transform Niger State into a key player in Nigeria's aviation and logistics corridor.

"The journey to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport operational has been long and deliberate, from infrastructure compliant with aviation standards. We are proud to deliver a world-class airport that reflects Niger State's potential and ambition. The governor's commitment has been relentless, and this milestone is just the beginning," he stated.

In Minna, Overland Airways' chief executive officer (CEO), Captain Edward Boyo, revealed that the flights would begin tomorrow, connecting Minna to Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria's political and commercial capitals, respectively.

