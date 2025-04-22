Nigeria: Govt Kicks As Truck Damages Almost-Completed Lotto Bridge

The Federal Government has expressed concern over significant damage caused to the almost-completed Lotto Bridge Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, expressed the concern during an inspection of the site on Monday.

Kesha said that the damage was caused by a low-bed articulated vehicle, which was transporting an excavator and collided with the bridge structure.

She expressed worry at the extent of the destruction, saying that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, when the excavator's boom, not properly secured, struck the bridge beams.

"From what we observed, the boom of the excavator was not properly lowered from the port, which made it too high to pass under the bridge," she said.

The accident, according to Kesha, damaged five beams on the bridge, with two of them severely compromised and requiring complete replacement.

She said that the damage would have adverse effects on road traffic, motorists and the economy.

Kesha said, "To carry out the repairs, we will have to shut this section of the road and divert traffic to the other side.

"Anyone familiar with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway knows how critical this route is. Traffic here is something else."

She said that besides inconveniences, there would be financial implications of repairs on the bridge.

"The damage is extensive, and it will cost the nation a lot.

"We will use this as a lesson; people must understand that their carelessness has consequences for millions of Nigerians.

"We will not condone this kind of recklessness," she warned.

She said that a detailed assessment of the damage had been ongoing since Friday, adding that while no specific timeline had been set for the repairs, work would begin as soon as the report was submitted and approved.

"We are preparing a comprehensive report, which includes the scope of work, cost implications and a detailed repair plan.

"Once we get the go-ahead, the contractor will swing into action," she added.

Kesha also highlighted the broader damage caused by heavy-duty vehicles on Nigerian roads.

She urged vehicle owners and logistics companies to take precautions and ensure that their trucks would be roadworthy and within height limits.

She said that weighbridges, designed to check overloading, would soon be operational at the Old Toll Gate on the expressway.

"It is not just about good roads. When drivers overspeed or carry loads far beyond what is safe, it turns these roads into hazards. What happened here is a clear case of negligence.

"The minimum clearance height is five metres, and we even exceeded that to 5.6 to six metres because we know the kind of drivers we deal with.

"The Lotto Bridge was almost completed, with only the connecting ramps left to be finished by the contractor, who took over from Julius Berger.

" Unfortunately, the recent damage is expected to delay the project by several months," she regretted.

Kesha confirmed that the driver responsible for the incident had been arrested by the police.

She said that the bridge, which was designed to ease traffic for commuters heading to Ikorodu, Sagamu and Mowe, would remain closed until the completion of all necessary repairs.

"The Lotto Bridge is not in use yet. We were preparing to open it soon, but that is now on hold.

"We will not take any risks. We owe Nigerians safe infrastructure, and we will do everything it takes to fix the damage and ensure safety before opening it," Kesha said.

She re-affirmed the government's commitment to maintaining public infrastructure and ensuring safety of lives and property. (NAN)