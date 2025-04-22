Nigeria: Presidency Partners Group to Empower 1 Million Young Nigerians

22 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Capacity Development has partnered with Stability and Sustenance, a capacity-building organisation, towards empowering one million young Nigerians with tools and knowledge to transform their talents and skills into sustainable, income-generating ventures.

Mr Sadiq Rabiu, the Special Assistant to the President on Capacity Development, made the disclosure yesterday during a news briefing in Abuja.

He said the National Capacity Development Training Initiative is a flagship programme of this administration aimed at empowering one million Nigerians across all six geopolitical zones in the year.

He said it was launched under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that it is a bold commitment to building economic self-reliance, creating jobs, and unleashing the full potential of our citizens.

He said the partnership with Stability and Sustenance marks a significant milestone in the mission.

He said, "With their innovation-driven approach, deep community reach, and commitment to grassroots transformation, they are now part of the broader engine driving this initiative forward.

"Our collective goal remains clear: to equip Nigerians with practical, scalable, and future-ready skills that can convert raw talent into thriving businesses and sustainable livelihoods."

Founder of Stability and Sustenance, Melody Okwuazu, said the organisation is an EdTech platform geared towards mentorship and development.

He said, "We are here to bridge the unemployment gap in the economy and also provide support through following up with skilled and talented young Nigerians in the country."

He said the organisation already has a database of over 400,000 SMEs across various sectors.

He said, "The challenge is not the numbers, but identifying and reaching those who will truly benefit from this initiative. Our role is to ensure that the project reaches its intended audience, as directed by the federal government, and that the initiative continues into the future."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.