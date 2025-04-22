Nigeria: I'll Continue to Devote My Life to Peace, Humanity - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has pledged to continue to devote his life to the promotion of peace and service to humanity in the country and across the globe.

Jonathan stated this on Sunday in Abuja at a reception organised by the "Friends of Dr Goodluck Jonathan" on his receiving the 2025 prestigious Sunhak Global Peace Prize Award in Seoul, South Korea.

The former president said that it has always being his desire to impact lives and promote peace in his space.

"I wouldn't say much, but only to thank you and to reassure you that my commitment to peace will continue. I will continue to do my little best until the last day I will live on earth. I believe that's the only way I can serve God, by serving man," Jonathan said.

Jonathan said that though he suffered while growing up as a child because of his humble background, he always felt sad seeing people suffering or seeing a country going through crisis.

The former governor of Bayelsa added that it was his desire to see that no Nigerian suffer any lack, even though it was not so easy or possible for any president to achieve that.

"That has been my fear, and that was why I was very reluctant when I was approached to come to the centre, to be a vice president.

"I said, look, Bayelsa is a small state. Let me see what I can do with this small state, whether I can make significant changes, but today here I am," he said.

Jonathan appreciated the organisers of the Sunhak Global Peace Prize Award for counting him worthy, saying I never expected it.

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said that Nigeria would continue to celebrate Jonathan for the sacrifices he had made to make the country peaceful.

Obi, who was the Chairman of the occasion, said everybody knew what Jonathan represented and the hope he had brought to Nigeria's democracy.

The Chief Host of the occasion, Azibaola Robert, said that the friends of Jonathan found it worthy to celebrate him for the global recognition.

Amb. Hassan Tukur, a former Principal Private Secretary to the former President described the Sunhak Global Peace Prize Award as well deserved.

He said that Jonathan had demonstrated his love for peace during the crisis in Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Guinea-Bissau and many others countries across the globe, during and after his tenure as president of Nigeria.

Former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, described Jonathan as patriot and transformer, in which the country would continue to cherish his legacy and good examples.

Some of the dignities at the events includes Dame Patience Jonathan; King Amalate Turner, the paramount Ruler of the Oloibiri Kingdom in Bayelsa State; and Olori Opeoluwa Ogunwusi, wife of Ooni of Ife who conducted the toast.

Also present were former aides to Jonathan, former governors and former ministers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan received the 2025 and sixth series of Sunhak Peace Award, organised by Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation in Seoul, South Korea on April 11.

Jonathan became the third person and the first African leader to win the category of the award, after former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon and Prime Minister of Cambodia, Mr Hun Sen.

He was recognised for his consistent mediations and pro-democracy activities to bring peace to the African continent.

Established in 2015, the biennial Sunhak Peace Prize honours individuals and organisations that have shown extraordinary services to global peace and well-being in the areas of sustainable human development, conflict resolution or ecological conservation.(NAN)