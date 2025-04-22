Liberia: LNBA Urges Nimba Citizens to Uphold Rule of Law Ahead of Senatorial By-Election

Monrovia — Ahead of the much-anticipated Senatorial By-Election in Nimba County, the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has called on citizens of the vote-rich county to fully exercise their democratic rights in strict accordance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Liberia.

In a strongly worded statement issued Monday, the Bar emphasized the critical role of lawful and peaceful participation in maintaining Liberia's hard-earned democratic gains. The LNBA urged all eligible voters in Nimba to turn out on election day, behave responsibly, and refrain from any action that could threaten peace or public order.

"The LNBA calls on all citizens of Nimba County to actively participate in the upcoming Senatorial By-Election in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Liberia," said Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, National President of the Bar. "It is imperative that all eligible voters exercise their rights peacefully, responsibly, and in a manner that upholds the rule of law."

The Bar's statement comes amid growing political tension in parts of the county, where several political parties and independent candidates are vying to replace the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson. Johnson's death earlier this year triggered the constitutional requirement for a by-election, scheduled for April 22, 2025.

The LNBA also used the occasion to commend the National Elections Commission (NEC) for its ongoing efforts to ensure a credible electoral process, while recognizing the vital role played by both local and international partners in supporting democratic governance in Liberia.

"We equally extend appreciation to our local and international partners for their invaluable support in fostering credible, transparent, and peaceful elections in Liberia," the statement read.

However, the Bar did not shy away from raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral environment. Among its chief worries are the limited reach of civic and voter education in remote areas of Nimba, logistical and administrative lapses within the NEC that could undermine public trust, and heightened political tension that poses security risks.

The statement noted that these issues, if not swiftly addressed, could have adverse implications on voter confidence and electoral legitimacy.

"The LNBA remains concerned about several ongoing challenges in the electoral environment," the association warned, highlighting a lack of civic education, logistical shortcomings, and the threat of political violence.

Cllr. Varmah and the LNBA also directed stern warnings to political actors and their supporters, cautioning them to avoid any form of electoral misconduct, including incitement, intimidation, or violence. Such actions, the Bar emphasized, must be addressed through legal means.

"Acts of intimidation, incitement, or electoral violence must be avoided and, where committed, must be addressed through the appropriate legal channels," the LNBA asserted.

The Bar further declared that any attempts to manipulate or interfere with the electoral process--whether by domestic or foreign actors--would be treated as a threat to national peace and democracy.

"The Bar will not hesitate to recommend appropriate sanctions, both domestically and internationally, against individuals or groups found to be undermining the democratic process or promoting instability," the statement warned.

This latest pronouncement from the LNBA adds to growing calls from civil society, religious institutions, and international observers for a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in Nimba. The county, one of Liberia's most populous and politically influential regions, has historically played a pivotal role in shaping national politics.

The Bar concluded its statement by reaffirming its unshakable commitment to upholding democracy, the rule of law, and peace across Liberia.

"We reaffirm our commitment to promoting the rule of law and stand ready to support efforts that ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Nimba County."