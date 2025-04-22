Liberia: NPP Chair Brands Jewel Howard Taylor 'Rebellious' Over Gongloe Weh Endorsement

Gbarnga — National Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman George Mulbah has launched a scathing attack on former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, branding her "rebellious" and "a product of crisis" for endorsing CDC-backed Edith Gongloe Weh in the Nimba County senatorial race.

Speaking to journalists Monday in Gbarnga, Mulbah dismissed Taylor's endorsement as politically irrelevant, claiming she has a history of insubordination and turmoil within the party. "By nature, she is rebellious," he said. "Her immediate boss endorsed Edward Karfiah in the 2023 elections, but she defied that and backed someone else. This isn't new--she has always been associated with political crisis."

Mulbah questioned Taylor's political clout and ability to influence voters in Nimba County, arguing she lacks the cultural, linguistic, and grassroots connection required to deliver victory for Gongloe Weh. "She can't win anything for Edith," Mulbah said. "It's not like others who sit in their homes and endorse candidates they can't even campaign for."

Instead, the NPP chairman threw his full support behind Representative Samuel G. Kogar, whom he described as a politically seasoned, culturally aligned, and competent candidate capable of replacing the late Senator Prince Johnson.

"Kogar understands Nimba--its people, its language, its politics," Mulbah stated. "He is not only educated and experienced but is also deeply rooted in the county's tradition and struggles."

Mulbah's criticism comes amid the NPP's wider effort to reassert itself as an independent political force following its 2024 breakup with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). The coalition, formed in 2016 with George Weah's CDC, the NPP, and the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP), propelled Weah and Taylor to power in 2017. But the alliance fractured over accusations of marginalization and unfulfilled power-sharing agreements.

At an LPDP homecoming event in Monrovia in late March, Mulbah made it clear that the NPP would never again accept a subordinate role in any political alliance. "We will not repeat the mistake of being treated like stepchildren," he said. "This is a real political party, and moving into 2029, any alliance will have to treat us as equals."

The split with the CDC followed widespread dissatisfaction among NPP and LPDP partisans, many of whom defected to rival camps. Notably, former LPDP political leader Alex Tyler and former NPP chairman James Biney left the coalition and aligned with the Unity Party, helping Joseph Boakai clinch the presidency in 2023.

Mulbah said the experience had taught the NPP valuable lessons about political self-respect and autonomy. "We can no longer be in any arrangement that does not value us," he added. "Our focus is to rebuild and reposition the party for the future."

As part of that rebuilding process, Mulbah announced plans to hold an extraordinary session to elect a new political leader--a move seen as a direct challenge to Taylor, who has held the post for years but has faced internal resistance.

"No one can freeze the opposition or impose a political dynasty on us," Mulbah said. "We will proceed with a national convention because the NPP belongs to all of us, not just one person."

Despite his sharp criticism, Mulbah claimed he holds no personal animosity toward Taylor. "It's not only her--there are other enemies in the party who will soon be out," he said. "But I respect her as our standard bearer."

The relationship between Taylor and the party's top leadership has grown increasingly strained over the years. Though she served as vice president under the CDC government from 2018 to 2024, Taylor has frequently clashed with fellow executives over strategy and leadership direction.

Adding to the party's tensions, Mulbah also took aim at the National Elections Commission (NEC), accusing the electoral body of meddling in the NPP's internal affairs. "We will not allow the NEC or any other institution to undermine our constitution," he warned.

Taylor, the ex-wife of former President Charles Taylor, has led the NPP since her days as First Lady and later vice president. But critics within the party argue that her long reign has contributed to internal stagnation and repeated crises.

As the NPP gears up for the 2029 elections, Mulbah says the focus will be on rebranding, strategic alliances, and electing new leadership that reflects the party's democratic values. "We've learned from our past," he said. "Now it's time to take charge of our future."