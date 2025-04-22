Liberia: ' I Have No Regrets.'

Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine, daughter of deceased Liberian politician and founder of the Liberty Party, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine has begun defending her decision to serve as running mate to opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, in the 2023 Presidential election, stating that she has no "regrets".

Appearing on a local talk show on Monday April 21, Cllr. Brumskine argued that those who saw her decision as betrayal of trust after being petitioned by residents of District #3 Grand Bassa County to contest as representative, should also note that the position was never guaranteed.

She explained that the petition came at the time there was a split within the Liberty Party, and considering other contenders from the Unity Party and Coalition for Democratic Change within the district, the position was just not guaranteed.

According to her, contesting for such position could have made her an unsuccessful and failed representative candidate, arguing that she is a career person instead of a career politician who can do anything to stay in power.

Speaking on a local talk show in Monrovia Monday, April 21, 2025, regarding her collaboration with Mr. Cummings if it was unilateral, she said her decision was never unilateral because in everything she does, she consult God, her husband, mother and friends who relate to her.

Reflecting further, Cllr. Brumskine explained that accepting Mr. Cummings' proposal to be his running mate was never an easy decision, leaving the representative position to contest the VP slot.

She said this is so due to what has become an accepted norms in a country like Liberia where people have been socially entrenched to not take risk and think it's always better to take the safe riot to win an election rather than being at the table to be a part of the conversation.

" So, when Mr. Cummings proposed in Nimba County, Ganta City, as a matter of fact, my husband never wanted me to do it. And so, we had two weeks between the time he made the offer in Ganta. We left for a weekend in Bassa and praying- despite never wanting it, we prayed about it and found that it was the best (thing) to do and so, I have no regret," Cllr. Brumskine defended.

She further disclosed that she also had a series of town hall engagements in Grand Bassa County before accepting Mr. Cummings' proposal, where she told the People of Grand Bassa County, after listening to them regarding their quest to produce a president. She told the people that the acceptance was to bring Grand Bassa to the table because Grand Bassa was never represented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cllr. Brumskine asserted that she told the people of Grand Bassa there was nothing wrong with Grand Bassa to be the commercial capital of Liberia, since Monrovia is the political capital.

The former CPP vice presidential candidate stated that politic is not the end of her existence, but despite not being an elected politician, God has helped her to the point where her voice is much influential than many lawmakers in Liberia.

"So, the risk of being a Vice Presidential candidate, having my name running through the United States, Economic Community of West African States, the continent, versus the risk of having an unsuccessful candidate as representative. Those were my analyses. So, I have no regret, " Charlyne Brumskine repeated.

Meanwhile, the young Brumskine said she is still open and willing to serve the people of Grand Bassa in any elected position whenever they call upon her. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.