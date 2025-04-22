Liberia: ANC Raises Alarm Over NEC Contractor Replacements Ahead of Nimba By-Election

Monrovia — The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has raised alarm over what it calls a politically driven and last-minute replacement of vetted National Elections Commission (NEC) contractors in Nimba County, just hours before the scheduled senatorial by-election.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ANC said individuals who had already undergone NEC training and were approved to serve as election contractors are being abruptly removed and substituted with alleged supporters of Representative Samuel Kogar.

Kogar, a contender in the by-election, is being backed by the ruling Unity Party.

"This blatant interference in the electoral process threatens the integrity and fairness of the upcoming by-election, and places our candidate, Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh, at a disadvantage," the statement read.

According to the ANC, the reported replacement of neutral and trained NEC staff with political loyalists not only undermines the Commission's independence but also raises serious concerns about potential voter manipulation and the overall credibility of the electoral exercise in Nimba County.

The party called on the NEC to urgently investigate the matter and reverse the changes, emphasizing that anything less would damage public trust and set a dangerous precedent for future elections.

"We are calling on the NEC to explain the basis for these last-minute personnel changes and to restore all legitimate contractors to their roles. Anything less would constitute a grave betrayal of public trust and a dangerous precedence for our democracy -- something we will not accept," the ANC warned.

In addition, the ANC appealed to both national and international election observers to closely monitor the situation and help safeguard the transparency and credibility of the by-election process. The party reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful and fair electoral process.

The Nimba County by-election is set for Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and is being closely watched as a pivotal contest in Liberia's evolving political landscape.

Efforts to reach the Communication Department of the NEC for comment proved futile up to press time.