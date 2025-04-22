Liberia: LDEA Seizes Over U.S.$61k Smuggled Tramadol At Bo Waterside

Officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) on Friday intercepted a major transnational drug smuggling attempt at the Bo Waterside entry point, seizing a massive consignment of Tramadol with an estimated street value of over US$61,000.

The suspect, 23-year-old Mohammed Sangare, a Liberian national and resident of the Stephen Tolbert Estate in Monrovia, was apprehended at approximately 11:00 AM while attempting to cross into Liberia from Conakry, Guinea.

Sangare, the driver of a white mini-bus bearing license plate number AM 6206, was stopped by LDEA officers for a routine inspection. During a detailed search of the vehicle, authorities uncovered 583 packs, amounting to 58,300 pills of Tramadol, a powerful prescription painkiller often abused for its psychoactive effects.

"The LDEA remains vigilant at all of our border points," said an LDEA spokesperson. "This seizure is a clear indication that traffickers are constantly attempting to use Liberia as a transit route for dangerous drugs, but we are equally determined to stop them."

The intercepted drugs, with a street value of L$11,660,000 (approximately US$61,368), were immediately turned over to the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) in keeping with standard procedures.

Authorities say the case constitutes a transnational drug trafficking offense, and suspect Sangare is currently in custody, pending further investigation and formal charges.

"The collaboration between border security and regulatory authorities is crucial in the fight against illicit drug trafficking," said an official from LMHRA. "We commend the LDEA for this significant bust."

Sangare will be forwarded to court in the coming days for prosecution in line with Liberia's drug laws.

The LDEA reiterated its commitment to securing Liberia's borders and dismantling drug networks that threaten public health and national security.

In another development, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) launched a successful operation targeting suspected drug activity in the Ruth Perry Community Police Academy area of Paynesville.

Based on the intel, the LDEA Deputy Commander of the Zimbabwe Detail conducted a controlled "buy and bust" operation, during which LD$1,000 worth of suspected narcotic substances were purchased.

Immediately following the transaction, a team of LDEA agents led by the Deputy Commander proceeded to the scene to make an arrest.

The suspect, Dominic Morlue, a 35-year-old Liberian and resident of the Bassa Town Community in Paynesville, was arrested at the scene. With his consent, a thorough search was conducted at his place of operation, resulting in the discovery of 100 compressed plates of Marijuana (Lawo), 13 uncompressed Marijuana (Lawo) and 454 processed compressed Marijuana.

The total estimated street value of the confiscated substances is approximately US$295,000 or L$56,050,000

Preliminary findings suggest that this case is part of a larger network of transnational organized crime engaged in the trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics within and beyond Liberia's borders. The LDEA is currently deepening its investigation to uncover potential links to regional or international criminal drug networks.

Suspect Dominic Morlue is currently in LDEA custody at headquarters, pending further investigation, formal charges, and subsequent prosecution.

The LDEA remains steadfast in its mission to combat illegal drug trafficking, disrupt transnational criminal operations, and ensure public safety across Liberia.