Nigeria: Igbo Youths Should Engage in Real Estate in the East - Ndulue

Anambra-born billionaire and CEO of Kesh Luxury Homes, Dr. Kenechukwu Ndulue, has urged Igbo youths to explore the vast opportunities available in the real estate sector in the Eastern region of Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Ndulue emphasized the importance of channeling investments back home, particularly in real estate, which he described as a viable avenue for wealth creation, job opportunities, and regional development.

"There are immense opportunities in the real estate sector in the East. It's time for young, wealthy Igbos to think home and invest," he said.

Popularly known as Onlyonekesh, Dr. Ndulue revealed that Kesh Homes is currently in discussions with the governments of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States. He affirmed the company's commitment to expanding its real estate footprint across the Southeast.

"I want to take the lead in opening up the real estate sector in the East. This will give our people--especially the youth, both at home and in the diaspora--an opportunity to build a brighter future for themselves and our region," he said.

Kesh Homes, a key player in Nigeria's real estate industry, has developed innovative and sustainable housing projects in Abuja, Lagos, and Anambra State. Dr. Ndulue stated that the company is now focused on expanding to other major Eastern cities including Aba, Enugu, Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, Owerri, Asaba, Umuahia, and Abakaliki.

When asked if his advocacy aligns with the 'Think Home' philosophy among Igbos, Dr. Ndulue, who also heads Kesh Entertainment, affirmed that his push is rooted in the real estate boom currently taking shape in the region--driven by increasing development and rising demand for both residential and commercial properties.