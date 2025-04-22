Liberia: Grace Kpaan's Legal Team Denies Arrest Rumors, Calls Allegations 'Malicious Propaganda'

Monrovia — The legal team representing former Montserrado County Superintendent Grace T. Kpaan has broken its silence following widespread reports alleging her arrest in connection with a land dispute, dismissing the claims as "malicious propaganda" and "a deliberate distortion of facts."

In a press statement issued jointly with members of the Kpaan family, the legal team categorically denied that Madam Kpaan was ever arrested by the Liberia National Police or that any legitimate court has issued or enforced a writ of arrest against her.

"These allegations are not only false and defamatory, but they also constitute a grave attempt to mislead the public, discredit the judiciary, and assassinate the character of a woman who has served this country with distinction," the statement said.

The legal team clarified that a writ of arrest purportedly issued by the Monrovia City Court was never served on Madam Kpaan. Instead, they accused unnamed individuals with ulterior motives of leaking a copy of the allegedly unauthorized writ to a journalist, who circulated it on social media and online forums.

According to the lawyers, the controversy stems from a longstanding property dispute over a 9.25-acre parcel of land in the Tweh Farm community on Bushrod Island. The disputed land has been the subject of litigation for nearly two decades, culminating in a ruling by the Civil Law Court in May 2021, which reaffirmed the Kpaan family as the rightful owners.

"The land was purchased legally in 2005 from the daughter of the late statesman D. Twe, with all due diligence observed and necessary documents secured," the statement said. "Despite this, the matter dragged on in court for 17 years due to competing claims and appeals, all of which have now been settled by a competent court."

On March 13, 2025, the Civil Law Court reaffirmed its earlier decision and granted a writ of possession, mandating the court's sheriff to restore ownership to Mr. and Mrs. Kpaan. That writ was executed on April 12, with support from the Liberia National Police's Police Support Unit, which provided security during the enforcement process.

The lawyers emphasized that the involvement of law enforcement was procedural and not orchestrated by Madam Kpaan personally, countering what they described as "a campaign of deliberate misinformation."

"Madam Kpaan had no hand in the enforcement," the team said. "The sheriff acted under the direct authority of the court and not at the instruction of any private party."

Following the enforcement, however, reports surfaced accusing Madam Kpaan of ordering the demolition of structures and the displacement of residents--allegations the legal team described as politically motivated and dangerous.

"What is unfolding is an orchestrated propaganda campaign meant to provoke public outrage and undermine lawful court decisions," the statement said, adding that some individuals who lost the case are allegedly using political and media allies to generate public sympathy.

The legal team warned that such actions amount to contempt of court and called on the judiciary and Liberia National Police to investigate the origins of the forged writ and hold those responsible accountable.

"We are calling on all relevant institutions--especially the judiciary and the Liberia National Police--to investigate and bring to book those responsible for circulating fake documents that damage reputations and compromise the legal process," the statement urged.

Madam Kpaan served as Montserrado superintendent during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. She is widely regarded as a principled public servant known for her outspoken stance on transparency and accountability.

While she has kept a low public profile in recent years, this latest development has thrust her back into the spotlight--this time as the target of what her lawyers say is a coordinated misinformation campaign that threatens not only her reputation but the integrity of Liberia's justice system.