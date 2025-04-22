South Africa: Liberian Engineer Shines At Global Mining Conference in Cape Town

Cape Town — Darius Wonyen, a mining and mineral processing engineer at ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), stood proudly among some of the world's leading experts at the Comminution '25 Conference, held March 31 through April 3 in Cape Town, South Africa. It was more than a professional milestone -- it was a defining moment for Wonyen, AML, and Liberia's growing presence in global mining innovation.

From university lecture halls to one of the industry's most prestigious technical stages, Wonyen's journey reflects what's possible when talent meets opportunity -- and when that opportunity is backed by vision, mentorship and belief.

Taking the Stage at Comminution '25

The Comminution '25 Conference, organized by Mineral Engineering International (MEI), brought together pioneers in mineral processing -- specialists in the science of crushing and grinding ore to extract valuable minerals. Among them stood Wonyen, the only Liberian engineer in attendance, representing not just his company, but his country.

His paper, "Optimization of Semi-Autogenous Grinding for Oxide and Transition Ores Using Comminution Testing and Discrete Element Modeling (DEM)," examined ore hardness variability across AML's Nimba Western Range -- Tokadeh, Gangra and Yuelliton -- and its effect on mill performance. The research focused on practical, data-driven methods to improve grinding efficiency while reducing energy consumption -- a topic central to AML's 15 Mtpa concentrator project.

"It was a huge moment," Wonyen said. "And it didn't happen by accident."

"I'm incredibly grateful to have had the support of my mentors at AML," he added. "Rachel Tlhole, our metallurgy manager, and Pinto Pedro, global process engineering manager, really believed in the work and encouraged me to submit my abstract. Their mentorship has been key to getting here."

Knowledge, Innovation and a Whole Lot of Inspiration

Beyond presenting his work, Wonyen absorbed a wealth of insights that he's excited to bring back to Liberia. From emerging technologies to energizing conversations with global experts, the conference was transformational.

Among the key takeaways:

Advanced Process Control (APC): Smart control systems for grinding circuits that dramatically improve energy efficiency -- which Wonyen sees as a potential game-changer for AML's future operations.

Smart control systems for grinding circuits that dramatically improve energy efficiency -- which Wonyen sees as a potential game-changer for AML's future operations. Longer-Lasting Mill Liners: Innovative liner designs that reduce wear and cut costs -- key to sustaining high-performance concentrators like the one AML is building.

Innovative liner designs that reduce wear and cut costs -- key to sustaining high-performance concentrators like the one AML is building. Smarter Mill Relining: Techniques that reduce downtime and improve safety during reline operations.

Techniques that reduce downtime and improve safety during reline operations. Dynamic Simulation Tools: Advanced simulation software allowing engineers to "test drive" crusher and SAG mill performance before commissioning. "This could make a huge difference in how we launch our concentrator," Wonyen noted.

The networking, too, was invaluable. Wonyen connected with industry legends such as Barry Wills -- of Wills' Mineral Processing Technology fame -- Professor Aubrey Mainza of the University of Cape Town, and John Russell, founder of Russell Mineral Equipment. He also met with key equipment suppliers including CITIC HIC, Derrick Corporation, WEIR, and Magotteaux -- many of whom are directly involved in AML's upcoming project.

Putting Liberia on the Global Comminution Map

One of Wonyen's proudest moments came not from the applause, but from a quiet conversation behind the scenes. He began laying the groundwork for ArcelorMittal Liberia to become a member of the Global Comminution Collaborative (GCC) -- a network of world-class institutions driving the future of mineral processing research.

"This is how we grow," Wonyen said. "We collaborate, we innovate, and we show the world that Liberia has the talent and the drive to lead."

Gratitude, Growth and What's Next

Back in Liberia, Wonyen remains energized by the experience and deeply thankful for the opportunity to represent AML on a global stage.

"This experience reaffirmed what I've always believed: we can do world-class work right here in Liberia. But it takes a company like AML -- willing to invest in its people -- and a team that believes in pushing boundaries," he said.

Looking ahead, Wonyen is already applying what he learned -- refining the concentrator's design, integrating simulation technologies, and collaborating with suppliers to implement cost-saving innovations.

"It's not just about the science," he said with a smile. "It's about impact. It's about making mining smarter, more sustainable, and something we can all be proud of."

A Liberian Voice in Global Mining

Wonyen's story at Comminution '25 is more than a personal success -- it's a beacon of what's possible when passion meets purpose. His journey is inspiring a new generation of Liberian engineers and reminding the global mining community that some of the brightest ideas can come from unexpected places.