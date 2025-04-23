Africa: Security Sovereignty - Why Nigeria Must Lead Africa's Defence Future

opinion

In the past two decades, Nigeria has borne the brunt of Africa's most complex security crises--from insurgency in the North-East to transnational banditry across the Sahel. What is rarely spoken about, however, is the invisible war Nigeria has also been fighting: the war against dependency on foreign military suppliers.

Time and again, Nigerian lives have been lost--not because of poor strategy--but because of slow, conditional, or denied access to critical military equipment. Even after full payment, our defense systems are stalled in ports, grounded in hangars, or stuck in foreign bureaucracies.

In 2021, Nigeria faced delays in receiving attack helicopters from a foreign partner, citing "human rights concerns." Yet, the victims of terrorism in Borno and Zamfara were not consulted before those delays. This is the pattern: foreign arms suppliers imposing their own politics on our security--often with devastating consequences.

More than that, every international arms deal carries hidden strings--compliance with certain diplomatic postures, forced data sharing, or restrictions on deployment. This undermines Nigeria's sovereign ability to secure its own people.

Thankfully, there is a path forward--and Nigeria has already taken early steps.

Our growing indigenous drone program has cut surveillance costs by over 60%, allowing real-time monitoring of forests and border corridors previously neglected due to high aerial costs. The development of these systems within Nigeria--some in collaboration with NASENI and the Nigerian Air Force--is more than cost-saving; it is a strategic leap.

But we must think bigger. Nigeria should champion an African Defense Production Alliance--partnering with South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia and others to co-develop weapons, surveillance systems, and training facilities across the continent.

This is no utopia. Nigeria already has industrial capacity in Kaduna, Abuja, and Maiduguri that can be scaled up to produce armored vehicles and basic arms. The continent's defense future lies not in distant arms fairs, but in workshops and labs in Africa.

If we can farm together under ECOWAS and trade under AfCFTA, why can't we defend together under an African-led production pact?

The time has come to stop begging for our security--and start building it.

Yakubu is the Director-General, Budget Office