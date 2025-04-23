Nigeria: Pastor Bakare Lacks Knowledge of NASS Responsibility - Senate

The Senate has responded to recent remarks by Pastor Tunde Bakare, describing his comments on the National Assembly as misleading, politically motivated, and indicative of a poor understanding of the legislature's constitutional responsibilities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said the Senate was compelled to address the cleric's "sweeping generalisations and disparaging commentary," which, it warned, could erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Pastor Bakare, a former presidential aspirant and vice-presidential candidate, had recently criticised the National Assembly, suggesting it had failed in its oversight duties and lacked independence from the Executive.

In his comments, he referenced past Assemblies and cited the rejection of the controversial Third Term agenda as a benchmark for legislative courage.

However, Adaramodu noted that it was also important to acknowledge Pastor Bakare's political history, having contested in the last general elections and previously run as a vice-presidential candidate.

"We view his corrosive criticisms of the National Assembly as a biased and political ecumenical homily," he said.

While acknowledging Bakare as a respected cleric, Adaramodu argued that his role as a political figure could not be discounted in assessing the lens through which his comments were made.

According to him, Bakare's political standing influences the context of his statements, which are not only personal opinions but also carry significant political implications.

"We also wish to note that Pastor Bakare is not only a cleric and political figure but also one with a legal background. He is, therefore, well aware of the constitutional boundaries that guide public commentary--particularly on matters that are sub judice," he said.

He emphasised that the National Assembly cannot, and will not be drawn into responding to issues already before a court of competent jurisdiction, out of respect for the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

"While some may attempt to portray an unnecessary adversarial dynamic between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government as a marker of virility in checks and balances, we must clarify that such tension, though it may entertain some, does not necessarily equate to effective legislative oversight.

"The true test of institutional maturity lies not in performative hostility, but in principled engagements and results-driven processes," he added.

He noted that there have been well-documented instances where the National Assembly constructively disagreed with the Executive, including on specific provisions of the presidential declaration on the Rivers state of emergency, which Pastor Bakare referenced.

"These examples reflect our commitment to constitutionalism and fidelity to the Nigerian people--not posturing for effect.

"It is also noteworthy that the Executive has never brought any unconstitutional agenda before the 10th National Assembly, unlike the infamous Third Term agenda, which Pastor Bakare used as a benchmark for performance."

He said casting aspersions on the institution based on personal frustrations, ideological differences, or political positioning ahead of future elections is not only unfair but also counterproductive to Nigeria's democratic progress.

"The challenges facing our country require dialogue anchored on truth, mutual respect, and a commitment to nation-building--not polarizing rhetoric that undermines confidence in our democratic institutions," the senate spokesman said.

Adaramodu further noted that Pastor Bakare had, in the past, directed similar harsh criticisms at previous Assemblies--some of which he now praises.

He expressed confidence that with time and a nuanced review of the 10th National Assembly's performance, Bakare may come to appreciate its work in the national interest.

"The Senate remains open to engaging with all Nigerians--including Pastor Bakare--in the spirit of constructive dialogue. It is through such dialogue, not diatribe, that we can advance the cause of good governance and national development.

"We urge all public figures--especially those with influence in the civic and spiritual spheres--to temper their criticisms with facts and a sense of national responsibility. Our democracy, though imperfect, is best nurtured through thoughtful contributions that inspire reform, not resentment," he said.