Nigeria: APC Alerts Nigerians to Fake Tinubu's N85,000 Empowerment

22 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By James Kwen and Leadership News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted Nigerians to a fake N85,000 empowerment purportedly from President Bola Tinubu, urging Nigerians to disregard the message and refrain from calling the telephone number associated with the scam.

APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, who raised the alarm on Tuesday evening, said the scammers were requesting bank details for payment of N85,000 from President Tinubu and asking interested persons to call the phone number - 07078309083.

"The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to alert the general public to a scam message being circulated by suspected fraudsters, requesting banking details for payment of 'N85,000 from Bola Tinubu empowerment' and asking interested persons to call 07078309083.

"This is a scam, and we urge members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from calling the posted number or any numbers associated with the message. We call on relevant security agencies to urgently identify and bring the perpetrators to justice," Morka stated.

