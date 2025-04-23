Nigeria: Kano Hisbah Demolishes Site After False Claims of Prophet's Footprint

23 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Tijjani Madabo

The Kano State Hisbah Board has dismantled a site in the Dakata Industrial Area following widespread claims that it contained the footprint of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The site, which had recently been cleared for railway development, drew large crowds of Muslim faithful after a muddy imprint resembling a footprint appeared on the ground, with water seeping from the spot. Rumours quickly spread that the site contained "Holy Water" and bore the footprint of the Prophet, prompting people to visit in search of spiritual healing and blessings.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commander of the Kano Hisbah Board, Mujahideen Aminudeen, said the board acted swiftly after receiving reports of mass gatherings and unverified spiritual claims. He described the incident as "fabricated and dangerous," warning the public against falling for such misleading narratives.

He added that the Hisbah's intervention was necessary to prevent the spread of superstition and protect public order.

