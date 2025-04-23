Nigeria: Lagos Govt Trains 1,200 Women On Financial Literacy in Hard-to-Reach Communities

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Sustainable Development Goals, has empowered another set of 100 women with financial literacy in the underserved area of Oko-Agbon, a riverine community in the Agboiyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The training of the 100 women is an addition to the 1,100 women earlier trained on financial literacy and inclusion in 11 different hard-to-reach communities in the five divisions of Lagos State.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Grand Finale of Human Capital Development in Lagos State through the Women's Financial Inclusion Initiative, held at Oko-Agbon in Agboyi-Ketu, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, said the initiative in partnership with Africa Human Capacity Development Plus was to equip women with the knowledge needed to unlock financial freedom and secure their livelihoods so that they can build a future of dignity and independence for themselves and their families.

Dr. Finnih, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGs, Mrs. Olayemi Sarunmi, was optimistic that when women are financially independent, the community flourishes, the economy grows and development becomes truly sustainable.

She commended all the partners and financial institutions, which included Opay, Cowrywise, LASHMA, LASSRA and NIMC, among others, for partnering with the Lagos State Government for the success of the programme, which has empowered 1,200 women in 12 hard-to-reach communities in Lagos State.

She said: "The Office of SDGs with the strategic support of Africa HCD Plus launched this empowerment outreach initiative tagged "Advocacy for Women's Financial Inclusion in Hard-To-Reach Communities" with the sole aim of empowering financially marginalised women to enable them to access essential financial services and promote financial literacy.

"Today, that noble endeavour conceived barely a year ago has blossomed into a movement of measurable impact and meaningful change. It has touched lives, opened doors, and restored confidence in countless women who now see themselves as active participants in the economic growth of our state."

The Lagos State Government's technical partner, Africa Human Capacity Development Plus, represented by Ms. Halima Mohammed, commended the efforts of the team for getting to over 12 hard-to-reach communities for the women's financial literacy and inclusion projects, which she described as a huge success in the last one year with 1,200 women empowered.

She said: "This journey, which began in earnest less than a year ago, was inspired by a bold and visionary commitment from the Lagos State Government under the THEMES+ Agenda to ensure no one is left behind, particularly women in hard-to-reach communities.

"Lagos, as one of Africa's largest urban economies, has again shown that when the right investments are made in people in their health, skills, and productive potential, the returns are far-reaching. And when data informs this investment, progress is not just visible; it is measurable and sustainable."

Mohammed commended Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih and the entire coordination team, saying, "Your leadership has been both strategic and passionate, ensuring that this advocacy reached the people who need it the most."

Appreciating the gesture on behalf of the riverine community, the traditional ruler, Oba Monsuru Oladega, advised the beneficiaries to inculcate saving habits as well as being trained to be financially independent.

He also called on the Lagos State Government to replace the wooden bridge of over two kilometres with concrete casting while advocating speedy inauguration of the public hospital in the area to complement the SDG efforts.

Some of the beneficiaries said the financial literacy capacity building will go a long way in boosting their self-esteem and promoting entrepreneurial spirit in their communities.

During the community engagement programme, 120 women were registered under the Ilera Eko Health scheme to benefit from one year's health services free of charge in accredited facilities.

The hard-to-reach communities which have benefitted from the HCD programme are Aderupoko Community in Iwaya, Lagos Mainland; Oke Ira Central Community, Ifako-Ijaiye; Ilaje Community, Bariga; Araromi-Ale, Badagry; Taffi Community, Oto-Awori LCDA, Ojo; Araromi Community, Ibeju Lekki; Odomola Community and Eredo LCDA, Epe.

Others are Ijora Badia, Apapa Iganmu; Amukoko Community, Ifelodun LCDA; Mende Community, Maryland, Kosofe; Oke-Ira Community, Ogba and Oko-Agbon riverine community in Ag (LCDA).