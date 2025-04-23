Nigeria: Insecurity - Niger Governor Bans Wearing of Dreadlocks, Night Okada, Others

Placing two areas -- Angwa Daji and Barki Sale -- on serious security watch, Mr Bago ordered that "anyone going to seek for bail of thugs from the police station should also be arrested."

The Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, has ordered security agents to clamp down on thugs and those abetting them to disrupt public peace in Minna, the state capital where violence has become a daily occurrence.

His directives, including the arrest of people wearing dreadlocks, followed a series of calls by terrorised residents of Minna to curb the worsening thuggery that has claimed the lives of many innocent people.

The thugs have turned the streets of Minna into a battleground, notably since Mr Bago took over leadership of the state.

More than 10 people have been killed by the thugs this year, including a retired permanent secretary.

On 22 April, some thugs stabbed a bank driver identified as Mohammed, with a scissor causing his death, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun. The deceased was assisting local vigilantes in arresting thugs who had assembled around his house.

Last week, the Niger State House of Assembly met with heads of security agencies, telling them to find a solution to the scourge.

"As representatives of the people, we cannot fold our hands and watch some criminal elements disguising themselves as thugs making lives unbearable for the people," the Speaker, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, told journalists after the meeting.

The governor's directive

Mr Bago, who spoke at a security meeting held at the Government House on Tuesday, directed that anyone wearing deadlocks should be shaved, arrested and fined.

"We will have zero tolerance for rascality," said the governor. "Anybody that you find with dreadlocks, arrest, barb the hair and fine him.

"Nobody should carry any kind of haircut inside Minna. I have given marching orders to security agencies," he added.

At the meeting attended by security agencies and traditional rulers, Mr Bago urged parents to warn their children as the state government will now go hard on those disturbing public peace in Minna.

"Parents should warn their children. From this moment, it's 100 per cent fire-for-fire," he warned.

'Demolish houses harbouring criminals'

"Also, any house found harbouring criminals should be demolished," the governor ordered. "Niger State is not for useless people."

The governor also noted that any property harbouring criminals or selling illicit drugs would be destroyed.

Mr Bago also banned the movement of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Minna. He clarified that only those being used for medical emergencies would be exempted.

He also called on local authorities, including district, village, and ward heads, to document residents in their communities. Also, the governor ordered the arrest of any local authorities harbouring criminals.

Further, Mr Bago said, "Anyone found in possession of any weapon, including knives and sticks, should be treated as an armed robber."

If such a person were killed, the governor said their parents "must pay for the bullet before releasing the corpse."

Placing two areas -- Angwa Daji and Barki Sale -- on serious security watch, Mr Bago ordered that "anyone going to seek for bail of thugs from the police station should also be arrested."

The governor also announced the beginning of a security operation to address the scourge.

In addition, the governor said a "special court should be established under the supervision of the chief judge of Niger State to handle thuggery cases for speedy judgement and subsequent imprisonment."

"Any vehicle coming into Minna and caught with illicit drugs should be confiscated into government property," he ordered.