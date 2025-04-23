Nigeria: Victor Osimhen Fires Galatasaray Into Turkish Cup Final

The Nigerian striker scored a goal and provided an assist to further cement his reputation as one of the most complete No.9s in world football.

Victor Osimhen continues to prove why he's one of Europe's most lethal forwards.

On a dominant Tuesday night at Rams Park, the Nigerian striker delivered another match-winning performance, scoring and assisting to help Galatasaray breeze past Konyaspor 5-1 and secure a place in the Turkish Cup final.

Fresh off a stellar league run, Osimhen took centre stage in the semi-final clash, leading the line with power, precision, and poise.

His performance, marked by a trademark header and an intelligent assist, was another reminder of why the 26-year-old is in the form of his life.

30 and counting: Osimhen opens the floodgates

It didn't take long for the Nigerian international to make his mark. In the 26th minute, Osimhen broke the deadlock with a towering header off a whipped cross from Dries Mertens, his former Napoli teammate.

The connection was clinical, the finish emphatic. It was Osimhen's 30th goal of the season, a milestone that further cements his reputation as one of the most complete No.9s in world football.

Galatasaray in cruise control, and youth seals win

Just before halftime, Lucas Torreira doubled the hosts' advantage, guiding home a low strike that left the Konyaspor keeper rooted. The goal gave Galatasaray a commanding 2-0 lead heading into the break.

After the restart, Osimhen turned provider. In the 47th minute, he squared a perfect pass to Roland Sallai, who made no mistake from close range to make it 3-0.

Konyaspor managed to pull one back in the 53rd minute, but Sallai restored the three-goal cushion almost immediately with his second goal of the night in the 55th minute, silencing any thoughts of a comeback.

The icing on the cake came in the 73rd minute when Yusuf Demir, who came on to replace Osimhen, finished off a flowing team move to make it 5-, and cap off a performance Galatasaray fans will long remember.

Osimhen's growing influence

With 30 goals and six assists in all competitions this season, Osimhen has become the heartbeat of this Galatasaray side. Whether it's his aerial threat, relentless pressing, or intelligent link-up play, he's delivering elite-level performances week i,and week out.

His linkup with Mertens rekindled their Napoli chemistry, while his unselfish assist for Sallai showed his growing maturity as a playmaker.

The road to the final

Galatasaray's path to the final wasn't without drama. They edged out fierce rivals, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe 2-1 in the quarterfinals and had to claw their way through the group stages, finishing second behind Konyaspor in Group C.

But when it mattered most, they turned up the hea,; delivering a commanding display to overpower the same team that had topped their group just weeks earlier.

Final countdown

With Osimhen in this kind of form, Galatasaray will head into the Turkish Cup final as strong favourites. The Nigerian star isn't just scoring goals; he's leading a title charge.

For the Super Eagles faithful and Galatasaray supporters alike, this version of Victor Osimhen is a joy to watch hungry, confident, and determined to add more silverware to his name, and no one would bet against him doing just that.