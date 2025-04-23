Liberia Drug Regulators, Enforcement Agency Unite to Tackle Illicit Substances

Monrovia — In a renewed push to combat the trafficking of illegal drugs and unsafe health products, the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) have reaffirmed their commitment to work in closer coordination.

During a strategic meeting at LMHRA headquarters in Monrovia, LMHRA Managing Director Dr. Luke L. Bawo and LDEA Director General Anthony K. Souh discussed collaborative plans to curb the illegal importation and distribution of controlled and illicit substances. The agencies pledged to improve regulatory enforcement and public health safety through shared resources and joint operations.

"This partnership is vital for ensuring that Liberians have access to safe medicines while tackling the threat posed by illegal substances," Bawo said. He underscored the need for interagency collaboration to monitor, register, and regulate all pharmaceutical products entering the country.

Bawo emphasized the LMHRA's role in safeguarding the efficacy and quality of imported medicines, while the LDEA focuses on intercepting narcotics and prosecuting traffickers. "Our aim is collaboration, not competition. Both agencies pursue the same goal: the safety of the Liberian population," he said.

As part of the agreement, LMHRA will provide laboratory support and access to its incinerators to help the LDEA test and safely destroy confiscated drugs. Bawo also highlighted the importance of national security in enforcement, noting the LDEA's status as a paramilitary entity.

Director General Souh reaffirmed his agency's commitment to stronger cooperation. "Today, I assure you that the LDEA will work with the LMHRA to change any negative views about our services," he said. "This partnership is about saving lives, not silos."

The agencies plan to implement joint training, awareness campaigns, and unified operational strategies to combat the proliferation of fake medicines and rising drug abuse, which has sparked public concern.

Also attending the meeting was Luis Diaz, enforcement officer with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Liberia, who applauded the collaboration. He flagged the increasing circulation of synthetic opioids such as tramadol and tapentadol as a growing threat. "This partnership is critical to protecting public health and strengthening Liberia's regulatory framework," Diaz said.

LMHRA and LDEA leaders announced plans to draft a formal legal framework to clarify each agency's role in controlling unauthorized drugs. The goal is to streamline communication and enhance enforcement measures across the country.

"We must ensure that every medicine and health product entering our country is properly evaluated," Bawo said. "Controlled substances should be flagged immediately so the LDEA can act swiftly."

Souh confirmed that any illegal or unregistered health products intercepted at border checkpoints would be turned over to LMHRA for destruction.

The LMHRA is the statutory authority responsible for regulating the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines and health products in Liberia. The LDEA, meanwhile, leads the national effort to fight drug trafficking and substance abuse.