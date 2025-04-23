Liberia: Bong Residents Demand Transparency Over $280k Presidential Palace Renovation

23 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Gbarnga — Residents of Bong County are demanding answers from local officials about the decision to spend $280,000 renovating the Gbarnga Presidential Palace, a move critics say lacks transparency and diverts funds from pressing community needs.

The controversial allocation, approved during an emergency session of the Bong County Council, accounts for more than half of the county's recently passed $480,000 development budget. Citizens say the amount is excessive for a renovation project and are calling on Superintendent Hawa Norris and other officials to publicly explain how the cost was calculated.

"This is too much money for a renovation. Are they rebuilding the entire place or just changing the roof?" said Bong County Labor Commissioner Williams Sumoward during a local radio call-in show Tuesday. "There has been no breakdown of costs, no bill of quantities, nothing."

The Gbarnga Presidential Palace, once a seat of executive authority and a host to former presidents including Charles Taylor, now sits in decay. The structure has reportedly become a refuge for at-risk youth and a site for criminal activity. While many agree that restoring the building is necessary, they say the county's development priorities are being ignored.

"They must tell us how and why they allotted such an amount just to renovate this building," said one caller. "If they don't, we will stage a protest."

Frustrated residents accused county officials of pushing through the renovation project without adequate public engagement. Some also allege the decision is politically motivated, tied to Senator Prince Moye of the ruling Unity Party, who has repeatedly promised to restore the palace.

"They are serving the interest of one man," a resident said. "The entire county is suffering from bad roads, poor schools, and lack of health services, and yet this is their priority?"

Local leaders, including Superintendent Norris, have not responded to the criticism. Community members say they want documentation detailing the scope of work and costs involved--something they argue should have been shared before any decision was made.

"This is a disservice to the people of Bong County," another caller said. "We want development, but we want it done the right way -- transparently."

Civil society organizations in the county are reportedly organizing efforts to press the County Council for answers. Meanwhile, some citizens have threatened to halt the renovation project unless their demands are addressed.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

