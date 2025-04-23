Liberia: EU, French Envoys Back Arcelormittal Expansion in Liberia

Buchanan — The Head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia, Ambassador Nona Deprez, and French Ambassador Isabelle Le Guellec concluded a high-level tour of ArcelorMittal's mining operations in Buchanan and Yekepa, signaling growing international confidence in Liberia's resource sector and reaffirming support for sustainable development and economic growth.

The diplomatic visit, which spanned several key project sites, including the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy, the Buchanan Port, and mining facilities in Nimba County, highlighted the company's multi-billion-dollar Phase II Expansion Project. The initiative includes sweeping upgrades to Liberia's rail and port infrastructure, as well as expanded mining and processing capabilities.

In Buchanan, the delegation received briefings on ArcelorMittal's investments aimed at strengthening Liberia's economy through job creation, local development, and skills training. The delegation also visited the Training Academy, where hundreds of young Liberians are enrolled in technical and vocational programs designed to prepare them for long-term careers in the mining sector.

"I commend ArcelorMittal's long-term commitment to Liberia," said EU Ambassador Deprez. "Its substantial investments in the railway and concentrator will create more jobs and domestic revenue for the Liberian people."

Ambassador Le Guellec expressed similar sentiments during the visit, praising ArcelorMittal for its consistency and resilience.

"The visit of AML was essential for me to better understand the tremendous and unwavering engagement of the company in Liberia since 2005, even through painful crises like Ebola," she said. "The heavy investment in the railway, the job opportunities for thousands of Liberians, the broad support to local communities and the development of vocational training have strongly impressed me."

Since entering Liberia nearly two decades ago, ArcelorMittal has become the country's largest foreign investor and a cornerstone of Liberia's post-war economic reconstruction. The company says its Phase II Expansion Project is expected to significantly increase iron ore exports and domestic employment, with current staff levels standing at approximately 7,000.

Dimitri de Pues, Diplomatic Attaché for Private Sector Development, Finance, and Trade at the EU Delegation, also joined the visit and acknowledged ArcelorMittal's commitment during challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We welcomed the invitation from AML to see their investment in Liberia and commend them for the infrastructure built over the years and sticking by Liberia throughout the COVID pandemic," de Pues said. "Their job creation and skills development initiatives are commendable."

The visit comes amid broader efforts by the Liberian government and its international partners to attract sustainable foreign investment and strengthen the country's economic base. ArcelorMittal says its ongoing investments are driven by a commitment to creating long-term, positive impacts for Liberian communities, workers, and the government.