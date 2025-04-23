Liberia, Estonia Deepen Bilateral Talks On Maritime, Digitalization

The Embassy of the Republic of Liberia to the European Union hosted Ms. Helen Kaljuläte, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the Kingdom of Belgium and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, during a courtesy visit on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The meeting was warmly received by the Chargé d'Affaires a.i., Mr. Senve Darlington Tehmeh, who expressed appreciation for the engagement and conveyed the arrival of Liberia's Ambassador-Designate to the EU, H.E. Levi Deemah, in the coming days.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across key strategic sectors, notably E-Government and Digital Development, Maritime and the promotion of Gender Equality and Human Rights.

According to a dispatch from Brussels, the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim began by acknowledging Estonia's globally recognized expertise in digital government and innovation, and how Liberia is interested in exploring opportunities for collaboration in digital public service delivery, cybersecurity, and technical training to support its digital transformation (e-GP System), which was launched by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. in February 2025.

Mr. Tehmeh recounted Estonia's active support for educational initiatives across Africa and seek potential avenue for youth-focused programs such as scholarships, hackathons, and digital hubs aligned with Liberia's development goals under the ARREST AGENDA for transformation and inclusive development.

Regarding Maritime security: The importance of fostering compliance in keeping with International Law under UNCLOS was underscored as a driver for inclusive economic growth by both Diplomats.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms. Helen Kaljuläte and Mr. Senve Darlington Tehmeh further reaffirmed their shared commitments to Art 94 and 217 of the United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Chargé d'Affaires a.i. took the opportunity to reiterate Liberia's candidature for a Non-Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council, respectfully requesting Estonia's support and promised to conveyed Estonia's position on Shadow fleet vessels to capital.

In a personal reflection, both diplomats noted their professional roots in media and shared their experiences in communications and public service.

Chargé d'Affaires a.i., was joined in the meeting by Augustine P. Jolo, Counselor for Financial and economic Affairs and Madam Harriette

The Embassy of Liberia looks forward to building on today's exchange to forge impactful partnerships that benefit the people of both nations.