Liberia: International Partners Visit Aml Buchanan and Yekepa Operations

This visit highlights the strong international collaboration we continue to forge and underscores our shared commitment to sustainable practices, local development, and economic growth for Liberia.

The ambassadors had the opportunity to tour our sites in Buchanan and Yekepa, where they engaged with our team and were fully briefed about our operations, especially the Phase II Expansion Project and the massive investments and improvements we have made to critical infrastructures such as the railway, the port, and the mines.

The Ambassadors and delegation shared the following reflections on their visit.

EU Ambassador Nona Deprez: "I commend ArcelorMittal's long-term commitment to Liberia. Its substantial investments in the railway and concentrator will create more jobs and domestic revenue for the Liberian people."

Their visit also included a tour of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy where hundreds of young Liberians are being offered world-class vocational education and training to empower them for the future.

French Ambassador Isabelle Le Guellec: "The visit of AML was essential for me to better understand the tremendous and unwavering engagement of the company in Liberia since 2005, even though painful crisis like Ebola: the heavy investment in the railway, up to today, the job opportunities for thousands of Liberians, the broad support to local communities and the development of the vocational training, have strongly impressed me. I thank and congratulate AML for all that."

Dimitri de Pues, Diplomatic Attache, Private Sector Dev., Finance & Trade, EU Delegation: "We welcomed the invitation from AML to see their investment in Liberia and commend them for the infrastructure built over the years and sticking by Liberia throughout the COVID pandemic and for the job creation and developing of skills of their workers which stands at approximately 7000 staff."

ArcelorMittal's operations in Liberia are guided by a vision of creating long-term, positive impacts for our communities, the government, and people of Liberia. Together, we aim to build a brighter, more sustainable future.