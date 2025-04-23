Congo-Kinshasa: SA, Lesotho Strengthen Ties During Bnc in Maseru

23 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa and Lesotho have addressed various pressing issues, including the worsening security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which has resulted in significant humanitarian crises, during the second session of the Bi-National Commission in Maseru, Lesotho on Tuesday.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola stressed the necessity for regional unity and collaboration, advocating a united response to local and global challenges.

"We are meeting almost two years later, under a difficult and challenging regional and global context.

"In our region, the security situation in the eastern part of our sister country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, has deteriorated. Millions of civilians, particularly women and children, have been displaced, thousands have lost their lives, and critical infrastructure has been destroyed. Calls for a ceasefire and restraint seem to have fallen on deaf ears," he said on Tuesday.

He expressed concern at the increasingly uncertain and unpredictable global environment, warning that changes in trade policies in other regions could have a devastating impact on both economies and the world as a whole.

"While efforts are underway to find a mutually acceptable outcome from this impasse, there is a need for the region, our continent and the Global South to stand together, in unity and solidarity," he said.

Lamola reiterated the importance of mutual aid and solidarity in overcoming the difficulties faced by the region.

Both countries said they remain steadfast in their commitment to fostering a relationship built on equality, respect, and shared progress.

Lamola highlighted key areas of cooperation discussed in the last BNC session two years ago, including water and energy through the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

This project aims to improve water security and promote economic development for both countries.

In addition, the BNC focused on facilitating migration, enhancing law enforcement cooperation to combat transnational crime, and deepening economic integration through agreements and special economic zones.

"I have only highlighted these few issues, not because others are less important, but for brevity.

"I hope that the relevant Ministries and departments gave the necessary attention to these tasks. In this regard, I am looking forward to receiving progress reports on all these and other issues from our officials during this session of the Council of Ministers."

Tuesday's gathering reflected on the ongoing partnership that dates to the struggle against apartheid, with both countries sharing a deep connection that has shaped their histories.

