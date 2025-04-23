Ghana: Mahama's Attempt to Remove Chief Justice Torkornoo Draws Criticism

23 April 2025
Cape Town — Ghanaian President John Mahama suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, marking the first time a sitting chief justice was suspended in the country's history.

The suspension followed the filing of three undisclosed petitions seeking her removal on grounds permitted by the Constitution, such as incompetence or misconduct.

Torkornoo, Ghana's third female chief justice appointed in 2023, had previously survived a dismissal attempt under former President Akufo-Addo, who deemed an earlier petition flawed.

A five-member committee is set to review the case and invite her to respond again before making a final decision. Her suspension drew strong backlash, including from former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, who called it an unprecedented attack on the judiciary's independence.

