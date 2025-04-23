Gambian Activist Named Among 'Time's 100 Most Influential People'

Dr. Fatou Baldeh MBE, a Gambian activist has made it to the 2025 'TIME Most Influential 100 People in the World.

The list recognises the impact, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals.

In response to this accolade, in which she is categorised as an icon, Dr Baldeh thanked the TIME for this generous recognition.

"I was stunned when I heard the news. I am honoured to be listed among such extraordinary company and am dedicating this moment to the incredible women and girls of The Gambia. They are the real icons here."

Dr Baldeh is a Gambian activist who champions gender justice and gender equality. Her story is one of resilience, courage, and an unwavering commitment to women's rights. A renowned global advocate, she has devoted her life to ending sexual and gender-based violence, particularly Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a practice she experienced as a child.

Her academic journey led her to the UK, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Health from the University of Wolverhampton and a Master's in Sexual and Reproductive Health from Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. After gaining valuable professional experience abroad, she returned to The Gambia in 2018 and founded Women in Liberation and Leadership (WILL), an organisation dedicated to transforming and protecting the lives and rights of Gambian women. Her work has been instrumental in shaping policy and raising awareness about Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

Dr Baldeh's inclusion in the TIME 100 List further cements her record of global recognition. In 2020, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her service to migrant women in Scotland. In 2024, she received the U.S. State Department's International Women of Courage Award and the Geneva Summit Women's Rights Award, celebrating her leadership in defending human dignity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her influence reached new heights in early 2025, when TIME named her one of the Women of the Year, and former U.S. President Barack Obama publicly recognised her efforts to end FGM on International Women's Day. To mark the same occasion, Harvard University listed her as one of the 25 Extraordinary Women in the World, alongside leaders like Iceland's President and philanthropist Melinda French Gates.

Beyond activism, Dr Baldeh is shaping the future of global health research. She is currently a PhD candidate at Canterbury Christ Church University in the UK and a Research Fellow at the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She was awarded an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, The University of Wolverhampton. In addition to her professional and academic achievements, Dr Baldeh is a devoted wife and a mother of four boys.