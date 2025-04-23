Nigeria: Alake of Egbaland Endorses Southwest Games, Offers Royal Blessings to Organisers

22 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo Okukenu IV, has given his royal endorsement to the SouthWest Games 2025, describing it as a "brilliantly envisioned and masterfully executed sporting festival" that promises to be a revolutionary force for youth development and communal solidarity across the region.

Oba Gbadebo offered his commendation while receiving the Chairman of the SouthWest Games, Dr. Olanrewaju Alfred, and members of the Organising Committee at his Ake Palace in Abeokuta.

The revered monarch extolled the organisers for conceptualising a platform that not only nurtures athletic excellence but also strengthens cultural bonds and fosters discipline among young people.

"I extend my heartfelt commendation to you, Dr. Alfred, and your dedicated team," Oba Gbadebo declared. "The South West Games is a profound affirmation of the power of sports as a tool for uniting our people, engaging our youth meaningfully, and instilling the values of excellence, camaraderie, and healthy rivalry. Your efforts are praiseworthy and inspirational."

Beyond his warm commendation, the Alake of Egbaland offered fervent prayers for the success of Dr. Alfred and his team, assuring them of the unwavering support of the Egba people and his royal court.

"May the Almighty continue to guide your steps and crown your labours with enduring success," the monarch prayed. "Know that Egbaland stands firmly behind you. You are not walking alone, we are with you at every milestone of this noble journey."

Oba Gbadebo, celebrated for his commitment to youth empowerment and regional advancement, further encouraged the organisers to scale their initiative beyond the South West, envisioning the Games as a template for national sports development and grassroots integration.

"This noble venture should not be confined to the South West alone," he counselled. "It has the potential to spark a nationwide movement, structured, inclusive, and far-reaching, designed to harness and elevate the boundless talents of Nigerian youth."

The Alake's royal blessing adds significant momentum to the South West Games, which successfully debuted in Lagos, featuring the six states of the region. The tournament drew wide participation from young athletes and garnering support from political, corporate, and traditional stakeholders alike.

In response, Dr. Alfred expressed profound gratitude to His Royal Majesty for the royal endorsement, describing it as "a sacred charge and a call to even greater diligence."

"Receiving the blessing and encouragement of the Alake of Egbaland is a deeply humbling honour," Alfred said. "It affirms that the South West Games is a vision shared by our leaders, our communities, and our youth."

Alfred also revealed that early-stage discussions are ongoing with stakeholders across other regions of Nigeria, aiming to replicate the success of the South West Games through a comprehensive inter-regional sports calendar.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.