West Africa: Ghana to Host Launch of Ecowas 50th Anniversary

Ghana will today host the launch activities to mark the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

The launch of the anniversary to be done by President John Dramani Mahama, at the Accra International Conference Centre would be marked by the unveiling of the anniversary logo and the declaration of the theme for the celebration.

Ghana's hosting of the anniversary was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, at a press conference in Accra on Friday.

According to him, the launch of the anniversary would be immediately followed by an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of ECOWAS from Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

He said that the meeting which would be attended by all foreign ministers and finance ministers of ECOWAS would deliberate the exit of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS as well as the formation of alliance of the Sahelian by the three countries.

Also, Mr Ablakwa said that a comprehensive report for consideration of heads of state would be developed and presented at the meeting.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Ablakwa said that the decision to choose Ghana as the host of the 50th anniversary celebration of ECOWAS was a testament to the country's contribution to Pan-Africanism, African unity and regional integration.

Furthermore, Mr Ablakwa said that the legacy of ECOWAS over the past five decades had been one of a modest transformation that had been achieved through the pooling of resources for a collective and strategic combat against a myriad of problems confronting the West African sub region and harmonisation of policies to drive regional integration.

Despite the achievements of the regional body over the past decades, Mr Ablakwa bemoaned the political and security challenges that had led to the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS and had impacted negatively on its mission of forging together an integrated regional economic bloc of 15-member states.

He, therefore, urged ECOWAS to reinforce diplomacy, enhance security, and remain resolute in its vision of a united and prosperous West Africa as the regional body responds to the formation of the Alliance of Sahelian States by Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.