Ghana: Women Empowerment in Tsiame ...Minority Leader Pledges Support

22 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has pledged his utmost support for women's empowerment in Tsiame, Volta Region describing it as a crucial driver of national development.

According to him, no woman in the community would be left behind as he pushes for development in the area.

He noted that empowering women was essential to unlocking the full potential of communities like Tsiame, and called for collective efforts to create economic opportunities that would allow women to lead independent, productive lives.

The Minority Leader made the assurance at a durbar held in his honour last Friday at Tsiame in the Volta Region, where he donated 100 sewing machines and 100 hair dryers to various women's groups in the community.

The gesture, he explained, was a purely developmental move aimed at stimulating livelihoods, reducing economic burdens, and giving women the tools needed to become self-reliant.

"These aren't just machines, they are keys to self-reliance, symbols of dreams in motion, and the scaffolding for a future where women can define their own destiny," he said.

The Minority Leader was warmly welcomed at the event which was marked by a colourful procession, with motorbike convoys and enthusiastic school children lining the streets to celebrate his return to his paternal ancestral home.

He assured the gathering that while he would continue to develop Winneba in the Effutu Constituency, which he represents in Parliament, Tsiame would also be a priority, given that it is his father's hometown.

"Tsiame is my hometown. That is where my father hails from. Winneba, where I represent the people, is my mother's side. While I continue to develop Winneba in the Effutu Constituency, I assure you that Tsiame's development is also close to my heart. I will not leave you behind," he added.

He dismissed speculation that the visit was politically motivated, and clarified that he had no intentions of contesting as a Member of Parliament for Keta or anywhere else in the region.

His visit, he insisted, was simply a personal commitment to his roots and a contribution to the community that birthed his father.

The MP for Keta, Kwame Gakpey, who accompanied the Minority Leader, described the initiative as a good example of national unity, adding that development should not be constrained by political affiliations.

He urged beneficiaries not to sell the equipment but to use them as tools for building a sustainable future.

Chairman of the event and Convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Kenneth Ashigbey, praised the collaborative effort between leaders from both major political parties.

He said the initiative transcended politics and reflected the true spirit of community development.

He encouraged the people of the Volta Region to take responsibility for their progress, emphasising that meaningful development would only be achieved through collective ownership and action.

