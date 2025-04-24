Sudan: North Darfur - New Satellite Images Confirm Mass Displacement From Zamzam to Tawila and Dar As Salaam

North Darfur — As independent reports confirm that an estimated three million displaced civilians have fled westwards, following escalating ground offensive and shelling in battles between the (Sudanese Armed Forces) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in and around the North Darfur capital of El Fasher over the past week, and are overwhelming resources in the Tawila and Jebel Marra areas, a new report by the Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) at the Yale School of Public Health published yesterday, which includes detailed satellite imagery, corroborates "a large convoy moving from Zamzam to Tawila".

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, 'at least three million' displaced civilians have fled westwards, and are overwhelming resources in the Tawila and Jebel Marra areas. the stream of newly displaced, and mostly re-displaced people includes at least half a million former residents of Zamzam camp, which has been effectively obliterated. Untold hundreds have died, thousands injured, in what commentators have termed 'the final catastrophe' for the camp.

The latest report, independently produced by the Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab with the support of the Avaaz Foundation (scroll down for complete report), uses detailed satellite imagery to show "a large convoy of displaced people from Zamzam IDP Camp moving to Tawila, North Darfur. Over 670 objects consistent with both people on foot and animal-pulled carts are visible in satellite imagery on approximately 8.5 kilometres of roads heading from Zamzam IDP Camp to Tawilah, North Darfur on 17 April 2025. There are approximately 450 objects consistent with people on foot and approximately 220 likely animal-pulled carts. Video footage of people displaced from Zamzam indicates that there are likely multiple people per cart.6 Additionally, there are approximately 26 vehicles identified on these roads," the Yale HRL report says.

In yesterday's report, Yale HRL also identifies "an additional large convoy of displaced people moving southeast from Zamzam to communities in Dar As Salaam locality. Analysis of satellite imagery from 17 April 2025 shows 486 objects consistent with both people on foot and carts on approximately 3.75 km of roads heading southeast from Zamzam IDP Camp."

The report further documents that "by 16 April 2025, RSF had destroyed over 1.7 square kilometres of Zamzam IDP camp (an area greater than 24 FIFA football pitches), executed at least 11 humanitarian aid workers, and targeted humanitarian and healthcare facilities. The United Nations Security Council stated that over 400 civilians were reportedly killed; the true number of people killed or who have died due to these attacks is expected to far exceed 400," the Yale HRL report laments.

It also cites reports that "Since attacking and capturing Zamzam IDP Camp, RSF has reportedly prevented people from escaping Zamzam IDP camp based on ethnicity and gender. Local and international news organizations have alleged that RSF has conducted extrajudicial targeted killings of men and boys and prevented men and boys from leaving Zamzam IDP Camp, including based on skin colour. RSF has also reportedly conducted extrajudicial killings of women and girls, committed conflict related sexual violence, and kidnapped and detained at least 58 women and girls in Zamzam IDP Camp. Credible ground reports allege that RSF may be selling women and girls into sexual or domestic slavery. Elderly civilians have been reportedly targeted and killed," the report says.

In conclusion, the Yale HRL acknowledges that "there are significant limitations to the data fusion methodology. The information environment in Sudan does not have the breadth of data available in other locations and there is likely a significant reporting bias for those who provide open-source reporting. The tools and techniques present significant challenges to assess activities such as extrajudicial detention, conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), and conflict- related casualties, particularly in environments with limited data. Satellite imagery analysis is limited by available imagery over time and space. Image resolution level can also limit the analyst's ability to perceive the full extent of activity and displacement present."

Radio Dabanga was unable to obtain immediate comment from the RSF, which has in the past consistently denied bombing and targeting civilians.

