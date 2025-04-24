Nigeria: Bago Makes U-Turn, Says Persons With Dreadlocks Welcome to Niger

23 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has backtracked on his directive for security operatives to arrest persons with dreadlocks in Minna, the state capital.

Bago, while speaking at a stakeholders' security meeting held at the government house on Tuesday, had directed security operatives to cut the dreadlocks of such arrested residents and impose fines on them.

"Anybody that you find with dreadlocks, arrest, barb the hair, and fine the person.

"Nobody should carry any kind of haircut inside Minna. I have given marching orders to security agencies," the governor said.

However, on Wednesday, the governor made a U-turn on his directive after being criticized by several Nigerians.

Inviting investors to Niger State, the governor urged anyone intending to establish in the state not to hesitate to do so.

He said: "Yesterday we read a riot act on hooliganism and people misunderstood our words for people who have dreadlocks.

"We don't have a problem with dreadlocks but we have a problem with the cult here with dreadlocks. So if you have any business and you have dreadlocks, please come to Niger State. All that is media propaganda."

