Nigeria: Burna Boy Sells Out England's Biggest Indoor Arena in Landmark Concert

In his usual trailblazing manner, Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy recently sold out The Co-op Manchester, England's biggest indoor Arena.

The concert was held on 21 April, just days after the 33-year-old made history by filling the 80,000-capacity Stade De France in Paris.

Attracting over 23,500 fans, the show was bombarded with an electrifying, high-energy performance that reinforces Burna Boy's global prominence

At his Manchester concert, Burna Boy thrilled fans with a rendition of the hit records with which he has built one of the most enviable touring repertoires for an African pop star.

The event marked Burna Boy's sole UK arena performance of the year and formed part of his 'I Told Them' tour, a significant milestone in his career, named after his 2023 album, which was a major success and a turning point in his career.

The audience was treated to a masterclass in stagecraft, featuring dynamic visuals, pyrotechnics, dancers, and a carefully curated setlist that showcased highlights from his expansive discography.

Like his show in Paris, the Odogwu brought out Nigerian Gen Z sensation Shallipopi, with whom he performs the remix of his single 'Laho', which is quickly becoming a global viral song.

Joining him on stage was Joé Dwèt Filé to perform their collaboration '4KampeII' after they both performed at the Stade De France.

Following his sold-out Manchester concert, the hitmaker will return to the stage as a headliner at the Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans on 24 April 2025.

Gratitude

Responding to the experience, Burna Boy expressed heartfelt appreciation to his UK fans, saying:

"Co-op Live was a movie last night! You all brought that big stadium energy and mad vibes from start to finish. My only UK arena show, and we turned it into something unforgettable".

2025 is already off to an eventful start for the superstar, who has announced a new album titled 'No Sign of Weakness', which is expected to be released later in the year.

This will be his eighth LP.

Burna Boy released' Update' to raise the anticipation for his 2025 album, which is already a hot topic among music enthusiasts.

Burna Boy has never been one to back down. Each album has been a hit. His last album, 'I Told Them', has enjoyed commercial success and has become a massive part of his performance lineup.