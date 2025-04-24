Nigerian Govt Inaugurates Flight Operations At Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport

He said that the newly reconstructed airport would be an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The federal government has inaugurated flight operations of Overland Airways at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State.

The Minister of Aviation and Airspace Development, Festus Keyamo, inaugurated the flight operation in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the newly reconstructed airport would be an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mr Keyamo said plans were underway to deploy Customs, Immigration, Police, NDLEA, and other necessary measures to process passengers, should Abuja airport encounter problems.

The minister applauded Governor Umaru Bago's political will on the project, stating that the airport would boost investment, job creation, and increase Niger State's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), particularly in agriculture.

In his remarks, Governor Bago commended President Bola Tinubu for his support, highlighting the airport's potential and ongoing developments.

He explained that the airport sits on 3,000 hectares of land and highlighted ongoing development projects in the airport to include renovation of the airport terminal and runway, construction of a state-of-the-art terminal with modern facilities, and development of an aviation estate with 500 housing units.

Mr Bago said a fuel dump and a five-star Hilton hotel were under construction, alongside 1,000 kilometres of road to support airport operations.

The governor also revealed that 180 containers on a ship were expected to arrive at the airport, further emphasising the airport's potential for development and its capacity to rival other global airports.

Also speaking, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, hailed Mr Bago's developmental strides and the aviation minister's efforts in improving the sector.

He reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of citizens, noting that food prices were gradually dropping due to the President Tinubu's administration's strategic measures.

Also, Edward Boyo, founder and managing director of Overland Airways, assured of excellence in services and called for stakeholder support.

