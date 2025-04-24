Nigeria: Air Peace Suspends Flight Operations, Gives Reason

Flight delays and cancellations were recorded in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano airports on Wednesday

The management of Air Peace announced on Wednesday that it has suspended all flight operations due to the ongoing industrial action by employees of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

In a statement issued by the airline and posted on its official X page, it said the ongoing strike action by NiMet staff may cause disruptions, including possible flight delays and cancellations.

"We are currently monitoring the situation and working with relevant stakeholders to minimise the impact on your travel plans," the airline said, noting that it will provide updates as the situation evolves.

On Wednesday, NiMet employees commenced an indefinite strike to protest poor wages among other issues.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the action of the striking workers disrupted flight schedules across major airports in the country.

Flight delays and cancellations were recorded in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano airports on Wednesday as NiMet workers staged protests across the facilities.

A video making the rounds on social media shows workers participating in a procession while carrying placards and banners that displayed various slogans intended to express their dissatisfaction.

The participants were seen chanting, "No weather, no flight; fly at your own risk."

NiMet is the Nigerian agency saddled with the responsibility of advising the government on all aspects of meteorology, including weather forecasting and climate prediction.

The agency also plays a crucial role in collecting, processing, and disseminating meteorological data to various sectors of the economy, including the aviation industry.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some of the issues that triggered the industrial action on Wednesday stemmed from the agency's failure to negotiate or implement agreed financial allowances and unresolved entitlements, including wage awards, peculiar allowances, and the recently approved minimum wage increase.

NiMet official speaks

When contacted on Thursday, a top NiMet official who asked not to be quoted since he was not authorised to speak on the issue, told PREMIUM TIMES that the "management is disappointed with the hardline" position taken by the striking unions because some of the issues in dispute have been resolved, while others are in various stages of resolution.

"It is surprising that the unions resorted to strike action because the unions themselves recently wrote and thanked management for its labour friendly policies. Makes you wonder if there are other motives or there are people bent on sabotaging management," the official said.

He explained that the management is not relenting in reaching an amicable resolution with the unions so that normal services will be restored.

He said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has scheduled a meeting with all the parties for Thursday (today).

"We are hopeful that the unions will listen to reason. No one bites off his nose to spite his face," he noted.

NiMet has yet to issue an official statement but the agency is expected to do so after the meeting with the minister.