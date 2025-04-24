NIPDB at the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC)

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) proudly invites delegates to the stand at the NIEC Exhibition Hub. Our team of investment specialists will be on-site to share Namibia’s investment opportunities, discover how we can support your growth in Namibia’s energy sector, answer your questions and connect you with the right support.

Let’s meet at the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) | The 7th edition of the NIEC is underway at the Windhoek Country Club, convening global energy leaders, policymakers, and investors to advance the continent’s energy future.

Held under the theme “Leading the Way: Becoming an Energy Hub with In-Country Value,” the event underscores the importance of collaboration to unlock strategic infrastructure, local value, and sustainable development.

We are proud to partner with Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Group to present our “Maximise Namibian Content with local capital” exhibition stand.

On the second day of the conference, we will host a Strategic Industry Session at the PowerTalks Stage spotlighting: Investing in Public-Private Partnerships for Strategic Oil & Gas Infrastructure focused on leveraging PPPs to finance and develop critical oil and gas infrastructure.

The session, featuring leaders from NIPDB, Bank Windhoek, and the Office of the President, aims to unlock investment in ports, pipelines, power, and transport—while ensuring Namibians are at the centre of the country’s energy transformation.

Visit us from 23–25 April 2025

NIEC Exhibition Hub | Windhoek Country Club

For more information about the conference, please visit www.nieconference.com

Discover investment opportunities in Namibia by visiting: www.nipdb.com

Follow the NIPDB WhatsApp Channel — your official source for investment news, events, opportunities and updates.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vajmpk7LY6d2mCQNN531

#NIEC2025 #NIPDB #BankWindhoek #CapricornGroup #InvesIntNamibia #WindhoekCountryClub #EnergyNamibia